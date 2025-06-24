XCF Global Announces Strategic International Expansion Framework to Accelerate Global SAF Adoption

XCF Global to leverage its modular, patent-pending facility design to scale SAF production globally

New partnership model enables rapid deployment, capital efficiency, and local market adaptability

Global expansion strategy designed to meet growing demand for low-carbon aviation fuel

XCF Global, Inc. (“XCF”) (Nasdaq:SAFX), a key player in decarbonizing the aviation industry through Synthetic Aviation Fuel (“SAF”), today announced the launch of a strategic international expansion framework designed to accelerate the adoption of SAF through capital-efficient, regionally tailored partnerships.

XCF’s international expansion strategy centers on its patent-pending site design, developed to enable efficient deployment, lower capital intensity, and scalability across borders. Combined with an operational blueprint and configurations, this modular facility platform empowers partners to bring new SAF capacity online quickly, efficiently, and at scale.

“As demand for synthetic aviation fuel grows globally, we see tremendous growth opportunities through smart, localized partnerships,” said Mihir Dange, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of XCF Global. “XCF’s platform reflects a disciplined and practical approach, built for speed, efficiency, and global relevance. Our international expansion strategy allows us to support new markets with the infrastructure they need – while staying capital-light and focused on execution.”

XCF’s international model is structured to provide regional partners with access to its integrated SAF platform through licensing arrangements. These frameworks are designed to retain XCF’s intellectual property and ensure high-quality deployment while aligning long-term incentives through equity and royalty-based economics.

XCF’s international strategy comes as policy momentum accelerates across the globe to decarbonize aviation and as airlines, governments, and infrastructure providers seek credible SAF solutions. The company has identified multiple high-priority markets for expansion and is actively in discussions with prospective regional partners.

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. is a pioneering synthetic aviation fuel company dedicated to accelerating the aviation industry’s transition to net-zero emissions. XCF is developing and operating state-of-the-art clean fuel SAF production facilities engineered to the highest levels of compliance, reliability, and quality. The company is actively building partnerships across the energy and transportation sectors to accelerate the adoption of SAF on a global scale. XCF is currently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the ticker, SAFX. To learn more, visit www.xcf.global.

