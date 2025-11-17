XCF Global and BGN Developing Global Distribution and Logistics Partnership

Strategic partnership between XCF Global and BGN to jointly develop global distribution and logistics infrastructure for SAF and other renewable fuels

Seeks to expand XCF’s international reach into key markets including Europe and the Middle East through production, offtake, and co-branded distribution agreements

Advances global renewable fuel supply chains to meet rapidly rising demand for SAF

XCF Global, Inc. (“XCF”) (Nasdaq:SAFX), a leader in advancing the decarbonization of the aviation industry through Sustainable Aviation Fuel (“SAF”), today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding(“MOU”) with BGN INT US LLC (“BGN”), a global renewable fuels trading, marketing, and distribution company, to explore developing a global distribution and logistics partnership for SAF, renewable diesel (“RD”), and renewable naphtha (“RN”) (together, “renewable fuel”).

Under the MOU, XCF and BGN intend to evaluate opportunities to collaborate on renewable fuel production, marketing, and distribution across multiple regions around the world, including Europe and the Middle East. The proposed framework includes offtake and co-branded distribution agreements, as well as joint development of renewable fuel production capacity. In addition, the proposed strategic partnership seeks to promote the use of XCF’s SAF within industry trade associations and OEM networks, and throughout the customer value chain.

Chris Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of XCF Global, commented:

“This collaboration represents a critical step in expanding the global reach of renewable fuels. Partnering with BGN would enable us to extend our footprint, streamline logistics, and accelerate commercialization on a global scale with a world-class partner, as we prepare to meet surging demand for sustainable aviation fuel.

“This MOU reflects a shared vision to advance a scalable, commercially viable framework for global renewable fuel production and distribution.”

Cenan Ozmeral, President of BGN Int. US, LLC added:

“We are pleased to be partnering with US based XCF in this exciting venture. BGN and XCF share a common goal to expand access to renewable fuels and accelerate the decarbonization of the aviation industry. Together, we aim to combine XCF’s scalable production model with BGN’s marketing and distribution network to create a seamless, efficient supply chain from feedstock to finished fuel.

“BGN’s trading strength, risk management expertise, and integrated logistics network, will make SAF adoption practical and commercially viable for airlines seeking to meet tightening decarbonization targets. This is a major step, which we believe will have a significant impact on the aviation industry’s ability to reduce emissions, in one of the hardest-to-abate transport sectors.”

The collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to building a robust global supply chain at a time when demand for SAF is expanding rapidly. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), airlines will need approximately 165 billion gallons of SAF annually by 2050 to meet net-zero emission targets. Meeting this demand would require the construction of up to 7,000 new facilities worldwide. Analysts project that the global SAF market could exceed $25 billion by 2030 and reach ~$270 billion by 2050, underscoring one of the most compelling growth opportunities in the global energy transition.

This MOU is non-binding, and execution remains subject to customary due diligence, technical validation, and final agreements.

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. is a pioneering sustainable aviation fuel company dedicated to accelerating the aviation industry’s transition to net-zero emissions. We develop and operate state-of-the-art SAF production facilities engineered to the highest levels of compliance, reliability, and quality, and are building partnerships across the energy and transportation sectors to scale SAF globally. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the ticker, SAFX. Current outstanding shares: ~159.2 million; <20% free float (as of November 17, 2025).

To learn more, visit www.xcf.global.

About BGN INT and BGN group of companies

BGN is an independent global energy and commodities group, and a market leader in transition fuels. With over 8 decades experience in the energy sector, we trade, distribute, store and finance energy solutions globally, handling approximately 50 million metric tons of commodities annually. BGN is present throughout the energy value chain, having established strong partnerships with refineries, producers, state oil companies and leading industrial and petro-chemical companies.

Our diversified and agile model provides reliable and affordable energy to meet today’s global demands, while driving industry-wide decarbonization. We are purposefully expanding into sustainable solutions including renewables, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), LNG, ammonia, and critical minerals and metals, essential for the energy transition. Operating from our regional trading hubs in Geneva, Dubai, Singapore and Houston, we serve as a trusted partner to customers in over 120 countries. BGN is leading the energy transition by combining innovation, sustainability and partnership-led growth, to responsibly shape the future energy landscape.

To learn more, visit: https://bgn-int.com/.

