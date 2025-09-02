X-Rite Joins Forces with Esko at Labelexpo Europe to Accelerate Packaging Lead Times from Months to Weeks

Connected solutions from prepress to pressroom help converters reduce waste, meet brand requirements, and speed time to market.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At Labelexpo Europe 2025, taking place September 16–19 in Barcelona, Spain, X-Rite Incorporated and Esko will showcase their latest innovations that deliver faster, smarter, and more sustainable packaging workflows. Together, the companies will demonstrate how connected color solutions help label printers and converters reduce lead times, optimize print quality, and support real-time brand color conformance from design through production.

Visitors to X-Rite and Esko’s joint booth in Hall 5, 5D31 & 5E31, will experience how MeasureColor Production redefines print quality control by connecting prepress, press-side, and QA into a centralized, intuitive workflow. Designed to work with existing systems, MeasureColor helps flexo, offset, and digital printers reduce setup times, optimize ink usage, and monitor color performance in real time. Its compatibility across widely used hardware and software enables teams to deliver consistent results and actionable metrics to brand stakeholders, without disrupting current operations.

“Converters today face mounting pressure to deliver consistent, high-quality color across shorter press runs and complex substrates,” said Jon-Michael McCartney, Director Print and Packaging, X-Rite. “MeasureColor Production helps teams meet these demands by reducing press downtime, simplifying quality control, and supporting operators of all experience levels.”

Color Matching with AI and Automation

Labelexpo attendees will also see a demonstration of how the eXact 2 handheld spectrophotometer connects with Esko’s new Print Clone software, a cloud-native AI-powered solution that simplifies color matching in digital production environments.

With X-Rite and Esko, digital printers can now reproduce colors from previously printed labels or packaging with precision. By uploading a PDF into Print Clone and measuring physical samples with eXact 2, operators receive a calculated target color profile optimized by Print Clone’s AI engine to ensure the digital press output meets brand specifications.

Connected Solutions on Display

From labels to flexible packaging, foils, and folding cartons, X-Rite’s connected solutions enable consistent color across packaging types, print processes, and global supply chains. Featured technologies include PantoneLIVE for digital color communication, ColorCert® for print quality analytics, and Autura Ink for centralized ink formulation and control.

Attendees will also see the latest measurement and scanning devices, including eXact 2 and IntelliTrax2, as well as a live demonstration of Veoria DeltaOne integrated with MeasureColor Production, a powerful combination to maintain color accuracy and production stability.

For more information about X-Rite at Labelexpo or to book a demo, visit https://www.xrite.com/learning-color-education/tradeshows-events/labelexpo-europe-2025

To learn more about X-Rite color management solutions for packaging, visit https://www.xrite.com/industry-solutions/print-packaging/packaging-converters

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company’s corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles, and medical industries. For further information, please visit www.xrite.com. For the latest news and information, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn and Facebook.

