X-Biomedical, Inc. Unveils GoScope™: The First Portable Microscope to Combine AR Smartglasses, Voice Control, and Real-Time Telestration for Surgery, Dentistry, and Education

Dental webinar Nov 11, 8 PM ET; Surgical webinar TBA

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — X-Biomedical today announced the launch of GoScope™, a portable, AR- and AI-enabled microscope system designed for surgeons, dental professionals, and educators. GoScope is the first portable digital 3D microscope system to combine voice-controlled zoom and video capture with real-time telestration¹, bringing advanced visualization, documentation, and patient communication to everyday clinical and educational settings.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring GoScope™ to market,” said Jennifer Cole, President and CEO of X-Biomedical. “This technology represents a leap forward for surgeons, dentists, and educators alike, supporting patient care and communication. GoScope™ isn’t just a visualization tool; it’s a practice enhancer and an educational asset. Our mission is to make advanced, immersive microscopy accessible to healthcare professionals everywhere, empowering them to elevate care with clarity and precision.”

The GoScope™ system includes a comprehensive suite of tools:

GoScope microscope — optical magnification 2×–18×, voice-controlled, autofocus, embedded lights, and video recording.

GoGlasses — advanced AR smartglasses with heads-up display for immersive 3D visualization without bending or twisting.

GoTablet — wireless tablet for real-time viewing, collaboration, and patient education.

GoPlayer — full-room visualization with simulcasting to multiple monitors and devices, fostering team coordination and operational efficiency.

The result is a lightweight, portable, connected ecosystem that brings precision imaging, ergonomic freedom, and transformative patient engagement into one seamless workflow.

“GoScope’s innovation and features advance the way we work in the OR. It provides an immersive, continuous view while I operate in an upright posture. Voice commands allow control of the microscope without breaking the sterile field, and video recording supports case review,” said Kavitha L. Ranganathan, MD, Director of Craniofacial Reconstruction, Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Co-Director, Cleft and Craniofacial Team, Shriners Children’s Boston.

“Discovering GoScope and using it in my office has been a significant step forward for my practice. Voice commands let me capture screenshots and record video. And GoScope’s flexible positioning lets me ditch the mirror and use direct vision for specific cases, a pivotal advance for dentistry,” said Gary Glassman, DDS, FRCD(C).

“The Telestration app—seeing exactly what students see and annotating in real-time to their GoGlasses—transforms how we teach,” said Frederic Barnett, DMD, Chairman, Maxwell S. Fogel Department of Dental Medicine; Chairman & Program Director, I.B. Bender Postdoctoral Endodontic Program, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

“GoScope™ allows dental teams to see, record, and share what was once invisible, elevating patient communication, refining precision dentistry, and helping practices reach new levels of excellence,” said Melissa K. Turner, BASDH, RDHEP, EFDA.

Join an Introductory Webinar for Dental Professionals; Surgical Webinar TBA.

To introduce GoScope™ to the dental community, X-Biomedical will host a free live webinar on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

This exclusive event will feature a product overview, Q&A, and insights into integrating GoScope™ into your workflow. Register today to reserve your spot and experience the future of dental microscopy using this link: REGISTER HERE

¹ “First” claim based on X-Biomedical’s review of publicly available product literature as of November 4, 2025; “portable” defined as carry-on suitcase size or cart-mounted point-of-care microscope systems; “voice-controlled” defined as native voice commands to operate the microscope (zoom, lighting, image/video capture); “telestration” defined as annotation on a live stereoscopic (3D) image.

Media Contact: Brieanna Keenan, Communications & PR Lead

info@x-biomedical.com

www.goscopemicroscopes.com

X-Biomedical Incorporated is a U.S.-based company advancing precision technology for surgical, dental, and educational applications. Through the integration of augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and ergonomic design, X-Biomedical develops digital solutions that improve visualization, support higher-quality patient care and communication, and redefine how clinicians teach and learn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x-biomedical-inc-unveils-goscope-the-first-portable-microscope-to-combine-ar-smartglasses-voice-control-and-real-time-telestration-for-surgery-dentistry-and-education-302604477.html

SOURCE X-Biomedical, Inc.