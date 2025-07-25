Wyyerd Fiber Ranks Arizona’s Top-Rated Provider With Fastest & Most Reliable Internet Speeds

Also Earns Fastest Internet in All Current California Markets

Wyyerd Fiber (“Wyyerd”), a fiber Internet service provider known for its honest pricing and local-first approach, has been ranked as Arizona’s Top-Rated provider and also earned the top spot for Arizona’s Fastest and Most Reliable Internet Speeds, according to an independent analysis by Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data for the first half of 2025.

In addition to earning top ranks in Arizona, Wyyerd was also recognized for delivering the Fastest Internet Speedsin each of its current California markets. This recognition affirms Wyyerd’s commitment to expanding its fast, reliable fiber Internet to support the needs of homes and businesses across its footprint.

“Being named Arizona’s top-rated provider, earning Arizona’s Fastest and Most Reliable Internet speeds, and the fastest Internet in our California markets reflects the passion our teams bring every day,” said Justin Freesmeier, CEO of Wyyerd Fiber. “We set out to deliver an Honestly Awesome Internet experience for our customers and this recognition validates that we’re on the right path.”

Wyyerd offers 100% Fiber Internet built for the way people live and work today, including:

Symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 8 GIG

Unlimited data with no overage charges

Transparent pricing with no contracts or promotional gimmicks

Local customer support from real people in the communities Wyyerd serves

“Internet access is essential for everything from education and healthcare to work and entertainment,” said Travis Nance, Chief Operating Officer at Wyyerd Fiber. “That’s why we’ve built our network with reliability and performance at its core. Our teams work tirelessly to ensure our customers have a service they can count on – every time.”

These results reinforce what Wyyerd’s customers already know: fast, reliable Internet backed by local support makes a real difference. With continued growth across Arizona and California, Wyyerd is committed to expanding access to award-winning, reliable Fiber Internet while staying focused on delivering an experience communities can count on.

To learn more or check service availability, visit www.wyyerd.com .

About Wyyerd Fiber

At Wyyerd Fiber, we’re passionate about delivering the fastest, most reliable Fiber Internet on our industry-leading Fiber-Optic Network with speeds up to 8 GIG for residents and businesses in the Arizona and California markets. We provide affordable, reliable connectivity tailored to each community, supported by local teams and unmatched customer service. Every region is unique, so we put local leadership at the heart of everything. Our vision is to become a trusted partner for Internet services, build lasting relationships, and connect communities one neighborhood at a time.

About Ookla®

Ookla® is a global leader in connectivity intelligence that provides data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences.

Based on Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, 1H 2025. All rights reserved.

