Wyckomar Launches AquaFlow(TM) Descaler – A Non-Chemical Solution to Hard Water Scale

Wyckomar Inc., a Canadian water treatment manufacturer with over four decades of global experience and a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Resource Abundance, Inc. (OTC:ERAO), is proud to announce the launch of its newest innovation: the AquaFlow™ Descaler – a non-invasive, salt-free solution to protect homes and businesses from hard water damage.

The AquaFlow™ Descaler helps reduce scale buildup in pipes, appliances, and fixtures without the use of chemicals, salt, or electricity. Designed for easy in-line installation, this unit is compatible with PEX, PVC, and copper plumbing systems and is ideal for residential, well water, agricultural, and light industrial settings.

Key Benefits:

Salt- and chemical-free descaling

No maintenance or power required

Extends the lifespan of water systems and appliances

Eco-friendly and safe for all plumbing types

Simple DIY or professional installation

“Water quality challenges are not limited by geography,” said Glen Billeter, CEO of Wyckomar and ERAO. “With AquaFlow, we’ve created a universal, hassle-free product that helps homeowners and businesses protect their infrastructure from the inside out – without adding chemicals to their water.”

Built on a Global Clean Water Mission

Since 1978, Wyckomar has been a trusted name in UV disinfection and water filtration, supplying high-performance solutions to customers in more than 45 countries. The AquaFlow™ Descaler complements Wyckomar’s core purification systems, offering a physical scale-reduction solution that can operate independently or in conjunction with UV sterilizers.

Wyckomar is a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Resource Abundance, Inc. (OTC:ERAO), a publicly traded company focused on advancing clean water and wellness technologies through strategic product development and global distribution.

Join Our Global Distribution Network

As Wyckomar expands its international product lines, we are actively seeking experienced distribution partners and resellers in key global markets.

For wholesale pricing, territory protection, or co-branded solutions, please contact:

sales@wyckomaruv.com

About Wyckomar Inc.

Wyckomar Inc. is a Canadian manufacturer specializing in UV disinfection and water filtration systems, serving residential, commercial, and humanitarian sectors. With engineering and manufacturing in Guelph, Ontario, Wyckomar has earned global recognition for robust performance, sustainability, and ease of use.

About Energy Resource Abundance, Inc. (OTC:ERAO)

ERAO is a publicly traded company focused on building shareholder value through innovative product development in water purification, health, and environmental wellness sectors. Wyckomar Inc. operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of ERAO.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements related to the anticipated market response, product adoption, or expansion efforts. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Energy Resource Abundance, Inc. (ERAO) undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Contact:

Wyckomar Inc.

111 Malcolm Road, Guelph, Ontario, N1K 1A8, Canada

(519) 822-1886

sales@wyckomaruv.com

www.wyckomaruv.com

SOURCE: Wyckomar Canada Inc

