WWe Launches State-Of-The-Art Production FacilityIn Stamford, Conn.

The Studios at WWE Features Five Studios & Best-In-Class Production Amenities

Studio 3 Equipped with Disguise VX 4+ & Sony’s Crystal LED VERONA Display, Making WWE the First U.S. Client to Install the Modular Display Built for Virtual Production

STAMFORD, Conn., April 10, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today launched The Studios at WWE, a 30,040-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility equipped with five studios, highlighted by a cutting-edge virtual production stage built in collaboration with AbelCine and Meptik and featuring the latest generation technology from Sony Electronics and Disguise.

Located within the recently constructed WWE headquarters in Stamford, Conn., The Studios at WWE is ideal in both size and function, with production technologies that will enable WWE to tell more dynamic stories and enhance its production quality, versatility and efficiency, and serve a broad spectrum of clientele across broadcast, film and production. The full-service production facility features wide-ranging amenities, including a Cyclorama, two production control rooms, two live audio rooms, robotic camera control, two playback rooms, editing suites, seven post-audio suites, two green rooms, dressing rooms and office space.

Beyond the best-in-class production offerings, The Studios at WWE is equipped with a purpose-built virtual production stage housed within Studio 3. Equipment and service provider AbelCine, who provided design and installation of camera and lighting for the studios, brought in virtual production specialists at Meptik who spearheaded the design, installation, and integration of the virtual production stage that is positioned to redefine audience engagement for WWE and clients alike. Meptik’s team of creative and technical experts boasts extensive experience in virtual production, having successfully integrated virtual production workflows for clients ranging from major broadcasters to educational facilities in the past.

• The LED stage leverages Sony’s latest generation Crystal LED VERONA, a modular display that provides quality and efficiency to in-camera VFX applications, and two mobile LED carts that can be moved around the set. WWE is the first U.S. facility to install Crystal LED VERONA, implementing a total of 158 cabinets across its main wall and auxiliary carts.

• Studio 3 will feature Sony’s Virtual Production Tool Set, which is designed to tackle common problems with virtual production and to support quality in-camera VFX, as well as Sony’s flagship full-frame digital cinema camera, VENICE 2. The combination of these products will allow WWE to leverage a color-accurate ecosystem to bring quality and efficiencies to their productions.

• The next-generation production stage is powered by the Emmy-award-winning visual experience platform Disguise, the industry’s most advanced and integrated virtual production workflow. Three Disguise VX 4+ media servers were chosen for their unrivaled playback performance and flexibility to power content of any size, format and complexity, providing WWE with the creative freedom to deliver next-generation storytelling.

• The installation was supported by the collaborative efforts of Rogue Productions, Atlanta Rigging Systems, and StYpe tracking systems.

The capabilities of The Studios at WWE will be on display at the 2024 NAB Show beginning Sunday, April 14 in Las Vegas. WWE will partner with Sony Electronics, AbelCine and Meptik on various interactive exhibits to showcase the production facility on the event show floor and participate in virtual production-focused expert panels with executives from each company including a Sony-sponsored panel with all four companies at 3 p.m. PT, Monday, April 15 and Tuesday, April 16 on the Sony booth (C8201). For more details, please visit here.

About WWE

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit https://www.sony.com/news for more information.

About AbelCine

AbelCine is an equipment and service provider to cinematic content creators across the broadcast, production, and media industries. The company’s services, designed to support customers through every stage of the production cycle, include equipment sales and rental, training and consultation, tech services and integration, production services, and assurance programs. To learn more about AbelCine please visit www.abelcine.com.

About Meptik

With a team of creative and technical experts, Meptik has the creative vision, and the support of the cutting-edge, Emmy-award-winning technology platform Disguise, to deliver the most complex next-generation productions. From virtual production for film and TV, broadcast, and commercial productions to designing and installing immersive installations – audience engagement is at the core of Meptik’s mission to help clients Upset Reality™.Learn more about Meptik at www.meptik.com and Disguise at www.disguise.one.

Media Contact:

Chuck Kingsbury

Chuck.Kingsbury@wwecorp.com