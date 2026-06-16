WUBEN 10th Anniversary Brings Global Creators Together

WUBEN, an innovator in portable lighting and EDC flashlight solutions, celebrated its 10th anniversary with a major brand event held in Huizhou, China. Under the theme “Chasing the Light, Riding the Waves Forward,” the celebration brought together overseas influencers, domestic creators, distributor partners, and long-time WUBEN supporters for a memorable gathering dedicated to innovation, community, and the future of portable lighting.

From a Vision to a Global EDC Brand

Ten years ago, WUBEN began its journey with a simple belief: to create practical, reliable, and easy-to-carry lighting tools for everyday use and outdoor exploration. A decade later, the brand has grown into a recognized name among global EDC users, outdoor enthusiasts, and professional gear communities.

Global Creators Join the Celebration

The anniversary event welcomed several well-known overseas creators and gear experts, including EDC4K, JJ.Supervivencia, Fit to Survive, 4WD TV, along with other international and Chinese influencers. Their attendance reflected WUBEN’s growing global presence and the strong relationship the brand has built with users and creators around the world.

Founder Asim Reflects on Ten Years of Growth

A key highlight of the event was a speech from WUBEN founder Asim, who shared the brand’s growth story from 2016 to 2026. In his address, Asim reflected on the company’s early exploration of lightweight portable lighting, the challenges faced along the way, and the continuous support received from users, partners, and outdoor gear communities worldwide.

A New Chapter for WUBEN

“Ten years is not the end of a journey, but the beginning of a new chapter,” Asim said during the event. “WUBEN will continue to focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and user-driven design, creating better portable lighting products for people around the world.”

Over the past decade, WUBEN has remained committed to its product philosophy: good-looking, practical, and fun to use. From the compact and highly portable G5, which has gained strong popularity in multiple Amazon marketplaces, to the performance-driven X Series, WUBEN has continued to push the boundaries of design, functionality, and everyday carry convenience.

The celebration also featured a series of cultural and entertainment performances, including the powerful Chaoshan Yingge Dance, robot performances, dance shows, and live singing. These performances created a vibrant atmosphere that blended tradition, technology, creativity, and celebration.

WUBEN X5 “Navigator” Makes Its Official Debut

Another major moment of the anniversary was the official debut of the WUBEN X5 3-in-1 EDC Flashlight. As the latest addition to WUBEN’s flagship X Series, the X5 continues the brand’s focus on lightweight design, practical performance, and versatile functionality. Designed as a reliable companion for everyday carry and outdoor lighting scenarios, the X5 represents WUBEN’s next step in exploring the future of portable illumination.

The 10th anniversary celebration was more than a brand milestone. It was a gathering of shared passion, bringing together people who have supported WUBEN throughout its growth. From creators and dealers to loyal users, each participant played a part in shaping the brand’s journey.

Looking Ahead to the Next Decade

Looking ahead, WUBEN will continue to deepen its focus on outdoor portable lighting, respond to user expectations with innovation, and create products that meet the evolving needs of global EDC and outdoor communities.

With light as the starting point and users as the driving force, WUBEN enters its next decade with a clear vision: to keep chasing the light, riding the waves, and moving forward with its global community.

About Wuben

Founded in 2016, Wuben ECL is an easy carry light innovator specializing in portable lighting solutions that combine performance, durability, and modern design, including EDC flashlights, rechargeable lighting devices, and cycling illumination systems engineered for outdoor activities. The company distributes its products across international markets and focuses on compact lighting tools designed for outdoor and utility environments.

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Wuben ECL

Email: lea@wubenlight.com

Website: https://www.wubenlight.com/

SOURCE: Wuben ECL

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