WTCI Enhances Broadcast Quality and Compliance with Actus Digital’s Innovative Intelligent Monitoring Platform

Actus Digital, a cutting-edge broadcast monitoring and compliance solutions provider, has played a pivotal role in transforming the operations of WTCI, the public broadcaster based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Recognized for its innovative and reliable platform, Actus Digital has enabled WTCI to enhance its monitoring capabilities, ensuring the highest standards of compliance and content quality across its four channels.

WTCI joins dozens of PBS stations deploying Actus systems, as Actus has established itself as the U.S. value, feature, and support leader for quality assurance multiviewers and compliance logging systems.

Serving a vast audience across Tennessee, North Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina, WTCI sought to upgrade its monitoring and compliance infrastructure to better serve its diverse viewer base and growing technical needs. Facing the limitations of manual monitoring methods and the inadequacies of a home-built system, WTCI turned to Actus Digital for an affordable solution that offered unparalleled functionality.

“We looked at two other brands, but Actus Digital was the only one that provided the affordability and the advanced features we needed for quality assurance, including real-time monitoring, automatic alerting, and comprehensive compliance,” stated Bryan Fuqua, WTCI SVP Technical Services.

Key features of the Actus platform that have proven invaluable to WTCI include its intuitive user interface, reliable monitoring and alerting, and the flexibility to customize settings for each broadcast channel. Fuqua continued, “The capabilities of Actus are perfect for WTCI. It’s been rock solid since the day we put it in. Actus gives our engineering team confidence even when we aren’t watching because we know our Actus system is always watching.”

The Actus solution at WTCI delivers sophisticated capabilities for satisfying underwriters and addressing viewer issues, with easy access to recorded content for review and analysis. “We can easily pull up programs that have already aired, check the captioning, audio/video, verify the airing of interstitials, and even export clips to demonstrate compliance,” Fuqua added.

This partnership between Actus Digital and WTCI is an example of Actus Digital’s role as a trusted provider of broadcast monitoring and compliance solutions to TV stations of any size.