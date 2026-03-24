Wrapbook Launches $800,000 Grant Program to Support U.S. Film and Television Productions

Up to four grants of $200,000 each available to qualified productions filming in the United States

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Wrapbook, an AI platform for managing production payroll, spend, and accounting, today announced a landmark grant program offering up to four grants of $200,000 each—totaling $800,000—to qualified film and television productions filming in the United States.

The program is designed to directly support productions committed to filming domestically, reflecting Wrapbook’s deep commitment to sustaining the local crews and communities that are the backbone of the American entertainment industry.

“We built Wrapbook to serve the people who make film and television: the storytellers, the production teams, the crews who show up every day and make something out of nothing. This grant program is a reflection of that mission,” said Ali Javid, CEO of Wrapbook. We want to make it easier for great productions to film here, and we’re proud to put our money behind that belief.”

Grant Overview

Each grant provides $200,000 to qualifying productions, helping offset costs and enabling finance executives to allocate resources where they matter most—on screen.

Qualification Requirements

To be eligible, productions must meet the following criteria:

Total production budget of $15M or higher Production must shoot in the United States Commitment to use Wrapbook for all payroll services for the duration of the project

How to Apply

Production finance executives interested in applying can visit our film grant page to submit an application.

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, and grants will be awarded to projects that best align with Wrapbook’s mission to champion film production across California and the United States.

About Wrapbook

Wrapbook is the AI platform for production finance- an all-in-one solution for payroll, spend, and accounting. With backing from Andreessen Horowitz, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo, Wrapbook is trusted by teams at Netflix, Paramount, Anonymous Content, and more.

For more information, visit wrapbook.com.

WEBSITE: www.wrapbook.com

INSTAGRAM: @wrapbook

LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wrapbook/

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SOURCE Wrapbook