WP Engine’s Award-Winning Documentary make|SHIFT Available Now on Apple TV and Other VOD Platforms

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WP Engine, the world’s most trusted WordPress technology company, today announced the release of its feature-length, award-winning documentary make|SHIFT, which explores the history of modern advertising and the role that creative technology played in its evolution.





The documentary is widely available for purchase or rent today via most video-on-demand platforms, such as Apple TV, Google Play, iTunes, Vimeo, Vudu and YouTube. The film highlights the makers, agencies and brands who had the courage to adopt new technologies, test new business models, and in so doing drive the Internet forward. WP Engine worked with September Club, HeyLet’sGo! and Gravitas to create and distribute this feature-length film, directed by Casey Suchan.

“This film, about adaptability in the face of an ever-shifting digital landscape, celebrates the agency leaders who dared to say ‘yes’ to new technologies, and stretched our idea of what’s possible,” said Lisa Box, Senior Vice President and General Manager – Enterprise Business Unit at WP Engine. “We realized there was a need to tell this story given these pioneers led the change from an advertising world where you could pay for attention to one where you had to earn it. This need for digital creativity is even more relevant today as we look to exit the pandemic.”

make|SHIFT



From the heyday of TV advertising to the dawn of the Internet to the rise of the headless digital experience, make|SHIFT is a story about the agencies and makers behind some of the world’s most successful brands. WP Engine interviewed a range of agency founders and executives who helped advertising evolve from the “Mad Men” era of one-to-many advertising to a new age centered around the Internet where consumers have the power to determine how, when and where they connect with a brand.

As the advertising industry finds itself in a period of evolution, adaptation and, ultimately, rebirth, advertisers must again learn to harness technology to find new ways of earning the attention of audiences. The film’s portrayal of the scrappy determination that led agencies to revolutionary successes five, 10 and 20+ years ago we hope will inspire a new generation of leaders.

Agencies featured include 10up, 72andSunny, Active Theory, Barbarian, Crispin Porter Bogusky, Crowd Favorite, Digital Kitchen, Droga5, Elephant, Havas, Hello Monday, HUGE, Humanaut, Instrument, Johannes Leonardo, MediaMonks, Organic, Pereira O’Dell, Sid Lee USA, Unit9, The Venturous, The Webby Awards and Wieden+Kennedy. Agency founders in the documentary include Alex Bogusky (Crispin Porter Bogusky), John Boiler (72andSunny), David Droga (Droga5), Piero Frescobaldi (Unit9), Jake Goldman (10up), Justin Lewis (Instrument), David Littlejohn (Humanaut), Karim Marucci (Crowd Favorite), Nick Mountford (Active Theory), PJ Pereira (Pereira O’Dell), Nick Strada (The Venturous), Wesley ter Haar (MediaMonks) and many other industry leaders.

Please visit make|SHIFT, a film by WP Engine, for more information on where to rent or buy the documentary.

