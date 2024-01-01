WOW Skin Science Announces Exclusive Black Friday Product Availability for Beauty Enthusiasts

Shop WOW Skin Science’s innovative beauty solutions during Black Friday this year

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WOW Skin Science, a leader in natural haircare and wellness solutions, is thrilled to announce the availability of our best-selling products during Black Friday festivities. With a focus on natural and sustainable ingredients, WOW Skin Science offers customers the chance to upgrade their beauty routine at unbeatable prices.





This Black Friday, indulge in our renowned Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Coconut + Avocado Oil Conditioner Set. These vegan, cruelty-free formulas not only exemplify WOW Skin Science’s ethos of natural beauty but also offer a luxurious, effective regimen for maintaining healthy, vibrant hair. Our Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo is enriched with raw apple cider vinegar, pro-vitamin B5 and wheat protein to gently cleanse and strengthen hair from the roots. Paired with our Coconut + Avocado Oil Conditioner, which contains a blend of nourishing natural oils to deeply hydrate and detangle hair, this set is sure to leave your locks feeling soft, smooth and luminous.

Key Product Highlights:

Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo : Detoxifies and clarifies for a clean scalp. Enhances moisture retention, reducing split ends. Balances pH for improved circulation and stronger roots.

Coconut + Avocado Oil Conditioner : Strengthens and moisturizes with Avocado Argan Oil & Vitamin E. Protects against everyday environmental stressors. Revives and nourishes hair for a softer, shinier finish.

Our Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo is the perfect first step in your hair care routine. It effectively removes buildup from styling products, sweat, and pollution, while soothing and balancing the scalp. The natural apple cider vinegar in our formula helps clarify and detoxify for a clean and healthy scalp. After cleansing with our shampoo, follow up with our Coconut + Avocado Oil Conditioner for maximum hydration. Our unique blend of nourishing natural oils deeply penetrates each strand to moisturize.

Recognized globally for our dedication to innovative and effective beauty solutions, WOW Skin Science continues to empower customers with nature-inspired regimens designed to enhance their health and well-being. Find our exclusive Black Friday offerings on Amazon and at select Walmart locations nationwide. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the transformative power of WOW Skin Science products at unbeatable prices.

About WOW Skin Science:

WOW Skin Science is an award-winning natural hair, skin, and lifestyle brand recognized by Cosmopolitan for its innovative approach to haircare. Founded in India, we’re dedicated to using ingredients ethically sourced around the world. As an Amazon Top Brand, we strive for the best, most natural products. That is why all our products are vegan and cruelty-free, made without parabens or harsh sulfates. For more information or to purchase our products, please visit our Amazon and Walmart brand pages.

