Worship Leader and Singer-Songwriter Omahr Releases Debut Single “Beautiful”

An inspiring anthem of faith and healing, drawing from personal experience and biblical narrative.

Omahr, a 29-year-old singer-songwriter and dedicated worship leader, is thrilled to announce the release of his debut single, “Beautiful.” This heartfelt worship song is now available on all major streaming platforms.​

“Beautiful” emerged from a poignant moment during a sermon at VOUS Church on Acts 3, which recounts the healing of a man lame from birth at the temple gate called Beautiful. The sermon illuminated the contrast between seeking temporary relief and embracing divine healing – resonating deeply with Omahr’s personal journey. Inspired, he began composing the melody during the service, completing the song shortly thereafter.​

Reflecting on the song’s inception, Omahr shares, “It was a season where I needed to look deeper into my pain and allow God to transform it, rather than just seeking relief. That moment reminded me that our condition is not our identity.”​

Raised in a Christian household in Puerto Rico and having moved to Florida at the age of 10, Omahr’s musical journey began early. He played alongside his family in his church’s worship team, starting as a drummer before learning guitar under his father’s guidance. By 12, he had written his first song, marking the start of his dedication to songwriting. Over the years, Omahr has honed his craft, participating in Maverick City Music writing camps and collaborating with The Potter’s Clay Collective.​

As a worship leader, Omahr is committed to guiding others into transformative encounters with God through music. His mission is to create songs that move souls, stir faith, and glorify God. “Beautiful” stands as a testament to this mission; a melodic invitation to embrace healing and recognize one’s true identity in Christ.

About Omahr

Omahr (born Omar Ahmed Reyes) is a Puerto Rican-born, Florida-raised worship leader and singer-songwriter whose music is rooted in faith, healing, and honest worship. From playing alongside his family on the church worship team to writing songs at age 12, he has dedicated his life to creating music that draws people closer to God. Now serving as a worship leader, Omahr blends scripture, personal testimony, and heartfelt melodies to stir souls and glorify God. His debut single “Beautiful” marks the beginning of a bold new chapter in his ministry through music.

