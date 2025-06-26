WorldWideLux Launches WWL Member Club: Redefining Global Luxury Travel for the Elite

WorldWideLux, the Milan-based luxury travel company founded by visionary entrepreneur Giacomo Rigante, announces the official launch of the WWL Member Club, a closed-circle membership program reserved for just 500 global clients. With an annual fee starting at €15,000, the program marks a major expansion in the company’s strategic growth across the high-net-worth travel sector.

Targeted at UHNW individuals, celebrities, family offices and luxury brands, the WWL Member Club offers exclusive access to bespoke experiences, priority service, and a high-trust relationship network spanning over 40 countries. This launch signals the transition of WorldWideLux from high-end travel provider to structured global concierge ecosystem.

“Membership isn’t a product. It’s a passport to a world that doesn’t exist on Google,” Rigante states. “We built this for people who don’t need more options-they need the right one.”

A Strategic Pivot in Luxury Travel

While many operators compete on access or price, WorldWideLux focuses on invisible value: speed of execution, discretion, and logistical elegance. From chartering a private jet to Monaco on 4 hours’ notice, to securing a fully staffed villa in the Caribbean during high season, every detail is curated through direct partnerships, not intermediaries.

This infrastructure is powered by years of experience in the private market and a decentralized presence in the UAE, UK, Switzerland and the US. “It’s not just where you go, it’s who’s waiting for you when you get there,” adds Rigante.

Why the Market Is Watching

WorldWideLux operates in a sector that continues to outperform: UHNW travel is expected to exceed $2.3 trillion by 2030, with the personalization segment growing fastest. The WWL Member Club positions itself as a scalable yet ultra-selective offer in a space where trust is more valuable than technology.

Moreover, the business model bridges several high-yield verticals: private aviation, luxury real estate, premium events, yacht chartering, and high-end logistics. Membership includes benefits across all categories, streamlining procurement and elevating the standard.

“This is not lifestyle for lifestyle’s sake. This is decision-making without friction,” says Rigante.

From Milan to the World

Headquartered in the heart of Montenapoleone, WorldWideLux maintains deep roots in Italian heritage while operating with a global execution mindset. The firm has built trusted partnerships with five-star resorts, family offices, celebrity agents and top-tier concierge circles.

Each destination becomes a canvas; each member an unseen protagonist in an unrepeatable narrative. “We don’t sell services. We construct realities that couldn’t exist otherwise,” Rigante explains.

The WWL Member Club is currently accepting limited applications, with internal referrals as the primary admission channel.

Founded in Milan by Giacomo Rigante, WorldWideLux is a global concierge and luxury travel ecosystem offering bespoke experiences to HNW and UHNW clients. With 15+ years of experience, the firm combines heritage, discretion, and high-performance execution to deliver elite services across private travel, premium real estate, event access, and custom logistics. The launch of the WWL Member Club marks a milestone in the company’s evolution as a strategic partner for a new era of luxury.

