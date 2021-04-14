WorldStage Expands xRStage-NY To Become A Complete Broadcast Ready LED Production Studio

WorldStage has expanded and upgraded its xRStage-NY with a larger scale LED stage and a full broadcast studio making it the most versatile production studio in the New York metro area for broadcasting, streaming, capturing and producing projects on site. WorldStage now boasts production studios at four locations nationwide: New York (Secaucus, NJ), Nashville, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Just minutes from Manhattan, xRStage-NY is a very flexible space for commercial shoots and entertainment projects as well as fully immersive Mixed Reality productions,” says TJ Donoghue, WorldStage’s Director, Integration Department. “xRStage-NY’s virtual studio environment offers advanced broadcast technologies and a fully integrated LED production stage ideal for live-for-broadcast, virtual meetings, pre-recorded content or special events.”

The xRStage-NY “LED Cube” is designed with WS ROE c3ONE LED walls comprising a 3.1mm pixel pitch. The footprint includes two walls at 21.3’ and 18.5’ wide at 13.9’ tall and a 5.1mm WS i5FLOOR custom LED floor. Brompton processing ensures high-quality LED displays for every application.

The broadcast studio includes a control room engineered to provide flexibility for productions of any size. The studio’s camera set up features a Panasonic AK-UC4000 3Studio camera with Canon 14×4.3 wide-angle HD camera lens and Jib Mate Jimmy Jib 9-12-foot boom with remote hot head package. Four 1080p records are included; a Panasonic HD/SDI PTZ camera package, Iso camera record with back up and two PTZ spy cameras are also available.

A complement of disguise systems facilitates immersive production on stage with three gx 2c and two vx4 media servers and two rx RenderStream servers. xRStage-NY also offers ETC Source 4 and Martin MAC Aura LED lighting, an ETC control console and a full range of audio gear.

WorldStage’s team of engineering professionals and production support staff is on site and ready to help clients every step of the way. The studio has been designed with safety and control in mind with easy access, plenty of personal space and dedicated work areas delivering a clean, well-managed experience to clients and talent alike.

Since its launch, xRStage-NY has been busy with productions including commercial shoots, live and pre-recorded entertainment shows, corporate presentations and special events. Clients looking for a versatile space with built-in technology and professional support have discovered the power and flexibility of xRStage-NY.