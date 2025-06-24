World-class Film Production Training Center Nears Completion

Construction milestone celebrated as unique, state-of-the-art film production and digital media training center takes shape at Albuquerque’s historic Rail Yards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Construction is progressing to transform part of the historic Albuquerque Rail Yards into a world-class film production and digital media training center. Today, the City of Albuquerque, Central New Mexico Community College (CNM), and the New Mexico Economic Development Department celebrated a major milestone with a topping ceremony, placing the final beam on the building, a key moment in the construction process.

The facility, located in the iconic Boiler Shop building within the Rail Yards in Downtown Albuquerque, will soon become a cutting-edge training hub for aspiring filmmakers, supporting workforce development in New Mexico’s booming film industry, and contributing to the ongoing revitalization of downtown Albuquerque. CNM will locate its longstanding film technician and digital media programs at the site, alongside the New Mexico Media Arts Collective (MAC).

“We’re proud to see this journey with our partners at the State of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque progressing as we get closer to delivering a world-class facility for New Mexicans and the film and digital media industry,” said CNM President Tracy Hartzler. “This facility is going to increase access for students and community members to get state-of-the-art film production and media arts training and begin exciting careers in traditional and new media fields. At the same time, it will add vibrancy to our surrounding neighborhoods and help generate economic development momentum for our Downtown Albuquerque community.”

“This project reflects years of intentional investment in our city’s future,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “By working together, we’re opening doors for local students and families, and building a homegrown pipeline of film professionals who can train, work, and thrive right here in Albuquerque.”

“The MAC offers a unique opportunity to provide industry-leading film training and education right here in New Mexico,” said New Mexico Film Office Director Steve Graham. “It’s a game-changing endeavor that trains New Mexicans for high-paying jobs and cements our position as a production hub, boosting our economy for generations to come.”

Once complete, the facility will feature industry-standard soundstages, classrooms, post-production and flex spaces, and the most current equipment and technology—all designed to deliver craft-specific, hands-on job training leading to careers in the industry.

“We look forward to making this a hub for training the next generation of film production professionals who will help New Mexico remain one of the country’s top filmmaking destinations,” said Mateo Frazier, Executive Director of the New Mexico Media Arts Collective.

The facility will serve students from across the state, including those enrolled at Santa Fe Community College, Doña Ana Community College, Luna Community College, San Juan College, New Mexico State University, Institute of American Indian Arts, Eastern New Mexico University, and New Mexico Highlands University.

The training center is expected to be completed in June 2026, with the first semester of classes set to begin in Fall 2026.

