World Backup Day 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to announce that March 31, 2024, is World Backup Day protecting data and we are celebrating with five days of events and special promotions, as well in-store data recovery services. From March 25-31, we’ll be showcasing brand demos, including new products from Crucial on the 25th, Seagate on the 26th, OWC on the 27th, and WD on the 28th. Swing by our Manhattan SuperStore for an opportunity to win free prizes, as well.

World Backup Day is an opportunity to discover why it’s important to safeguard and protect your digital life from data loss and cyber threats. If you want to prevent being caught off guard, the best time to back up your data was yesterday. But even the most prepared of us have lost important data, so we’re happy to announce that you’ll have the opportunity to bring in your failed hard drive, SSD, flash drive or memory card for a free onsite data recovery attempt by one of our Secure Data Recovery Services technicians.

Don’t miss this opportunity to safeguard your digital memories and valuable data with B&H and Secure Data Recovery. In the meantime, brush up on all the latest storage and backup best practices, check out our list of best external drives, or read some reviews of newest SSDs over on B&H Explora.

