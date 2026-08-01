WoodWorks and SPEC Toolbox Partner to Make Mass Timber Design Easier for Structural Engineers

SPEC Toolbox is WoodWorks’ first software partner, bringing practical digital design workflows to the next stage of mass timber adoption

Wood Products Council and SPEC Toolbox have announced a new partnership to support engineers in the United States by making mass timber design easier, faster, and more accessible.

Together, SPEC Toolbox and WoodWorks share a common goal: reducing friction in mass timber design and helping more project teams move from early interest to practical, code-compliant implementation.

WoodWorks has played a leading role in supporting the adoption of wood construction across the U.S., providing free project assistance, education, design resources, and technical support for commercial and multi-family wood buildings. Its work has helped project teams understand the opportunities, requirements, and practical pathways for using mass timber and other wood systems.

“As mass timber adoption continues to grow, digital tools have an important role to play in helping project teams apply that knowledge efficiently and confidently,” said Bill Parsons, WoodWorks’ Chief Operating Officer. “Partnering with SPEC Toolbox furthers our mission to provide teams with the most current resources needed to deliver successful wood buildings.”

SPEC Toolbox brings a complementary software layer to that mission. The platform gives engineers access to practical calculation workflows, design tools, and product-aware specification support for mass timber systems. By helping engineers move from guidance into repeatable design workflows, SPEC Toolbox aims to make mass timber easier to adopt on real projects.

The partnership comes at a time of continued momentum for mass timber in North America. WoodWorks’ market tracking shows thousands of multi-family, commercial, and institutional mass timber projects built or in progress, as a result of growing interest from developers, architects, engineers, contractors, and owners. As adoption expands, the industry’s challenge is shifting from awareness to execution: making sure project teams have the tools, confidence, and coordination needed to deliver mass timber at scale.

“WoodWorks has played a huge role in growing mass timber adoption across the U.S.,” says Adam Jones, SPEC Toolbox founder and CEO. “For us, becoming their first software partner is a meaningful milestone, but more importantly it reflects where the industry is heading. The next stage of adoption is about making design easier in practice. Engineers need tools that help them move faster, design with confidence, and coordinate better decisions earlier in the project. That is exactly what we are building with SPEC Toolbox.”

SPEC Toolbox is already used by engineers and suppliers across Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and North America, with tools covering mass timber elements, connections, fire design, vibration, and product-specific design workflows. The partnership with WoodWorks will support the company’s continued expansion in the U.S. market.

“Mass timber has enormous potential, but it needs to be easy to design,” said Jones. “Our shared goal is to help remove the bottlenecks that slow adoption and give engineers practical tools that support better decisions.”

About WoodWorks – Wood Products Council

WoodWorks provides free project support, education, and resources related to the design, engineering, and construction of commercial and multi-family wood buildings in the United States. Through technical assistance, continuing education, design tools, and market resources, WoodWorks supports project teams working with mass timber and light-frame wood construction.

About SPEC Toolbox

SPEC Toolbox is engineering software built to make innovative construction products easier to design and specify. Starting with mass timber, the platform provides structural engineers with practical calculation tools, product-aware design workflows, and specification support to help accelerate adoption of sustainable building systems.

Contact:

media@woodworks.org

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SOURCE: WoodWorks – Wood Products Council

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire