Woodleigh Bullets, Norma Brass, and ADG Arrive at Raven Rocks Precision This October, 2025 – Premium Reloading Supplies Restocked

Raven Rocks Precision Announces Incoming Shipments from Woodleigh, Norma, and ADG – Classic Safari Calibers and Hydrostatically Stabilized Solids En Route from Australia and Sweden

Raven Rocks Precision has announced the arrival of an extensive new shipment of Woodleigh Bullets, directly from Australia. This highly anticipated delivery includes over 45 different bullet types spanning calibers from .30 up to .505 Gibbs, reinforcing Raven Rocks Precision as one of the most complete sources for premium reloading supplies in the US.

Raven Rocks Precision new reloading supplies arrivals this October

The Team at Raven Rocks Precision announcing the arrival of Woodleigh bullets, Norma Brass and ADG brass this October, 2025

The incoming stock features many of Woodleigh’s most sought-after classic safari calibers, including .458 Winchester Magnum, .500 Jeffery, and .375 Magnum, along with middle-weight favorites like .358 Caliber and heavy .30 Caliber projectiles. Hunters and precision reloaders will also find a strong lineup of Hydrostatically Stabilized Solids in dangerous-game calibers such as .470 Nitro Express, .404 Jeffery, and .416 Rigby-engineered for deep penetration and maximum structural integrity.

“This shipment is one of the broadest assortments of Woodleigh Bullets we’ve ever brought in,” said Bill Bogner, Founder of Raven Rocks Precision. “We’re proud to continue offering these legendary, Australian-made projectiles that serious reloaders around the world trust for reliability and performance.”

The order also includes more than double the number of Woodleigh Reloading Manuals compared to prior shipments, making this an ideal time for enthusiasts to stock up on both components and reference materials.

In addition to the Woodleigh arrival, Raven Rocks Precision has confirmed a new shipment of Norma brass en route from Sweden. The container includes rare and highly anticipated calibers, ideal companions for Woodleigh bullets. Later this month, the company also expects to receive the first wave of ADG dangerous-game brass, including the long-awaited .375 Ruger-a top request among reloaders seeking U.S.-made, match-grade brass for big-game cartridges.

About Raven Rocks Precision: Based in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Raven Rocks Precision is a leading U.S. retailer of premium ammunition components, offering brass, bullets, and primers from world-class brands such as Norma, Nosler, Lapua, ADG, and Woodleigh. Known for its expertise and dedication to serious reloaders, Raven Rocks Precision provides a curated selection of products for hunters, competitive shooters, and ballistic professionals.

SOURCE: Raven Rocks Precision

