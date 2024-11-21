Wondershare Filmora, Universal Music for Creators Team to Empower Video Editors with World-Class Recordings

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare Filmora, a leading video editing software, and Universal Music for Creators, the claims-free music licensing platform, today announced a new agreement that grants video creators with global access to more than 50,000 claims-free tracks and 200,000 custom audio edits, elevating their creative potential with industry-leading audio resources.

The new deal marks a significant milestone for video creators, offering unparalleled access to a vast library of high-quality music to enhance their content. By integrating this platform directly into Filmora, creators can elevate the production value of their videos with safe-to-use tracks. As the first video editing software to team with Universal Music for Creators, Filmora continues to set new standards in empowering creators globally.

As part of this collaboration, users can find the “Universal Music for Creators” tab under the “Audio” section in Filmora, where they can directly search, preview, and download 50,000+ claims-free tracks and 200,000+ custom audio edits provided by Universal Music for Creators. These audio tracks can be seamlessly imported into the video timeline, streamlining the material sourcing process, diminishing friction in the creative workflow, and significantly enhancing the quality of video projects. Users will receive a 7-day free trial, after which they can subscribe to Universal Music for Creators based on their needs, with exclusive discounts available to Filmora members.

“We are thrilled to partner with Universal Music for Creators to provide video creators with access to top-tier music tracks,” said Queenie, Wondershare’s Head of Global Brand Marketing. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation and fostering diversity in video content creation. Together, we aim to unleash video creativity and unlock new creative insights for the world.”

“This integration sets a new industry benchmark, redefining the creative possibilities for video makers and providing them with access to high-quality, claims-free music to elevate their content without the burden of copyright claims,” said Chloe Mitchell, Director of Subscription Licensing at Universal Music for Creators. “Creators can now focus entirely on storytelling and visual excellence, with the confidence that a rich library of music is readily available to captivate and engage their audience.”

About Filmora

Filmora is designed with its user in mind, featuring smoother performance and an intuitive user interface. The latest version, Filmora 14, has brought groundbreaking AI features to users, including an innovative Smart Short Clips feature, allowing users to automatically extract and refine highlights from long-form footage into short clips with just one click. Additionally, with over ten new AI-driven tools, including Smart Scene Cut, AI Face Mosaic, and AI Portrait Cutout, Filmora 14 enhances both editing efficiency and output quality.

With advanced AI features boosting content generation and editing, a library of over 2,300,000 creative assets including commercially licensed music, 3D LUTs, effects, and pre-set templates, Filmora empowers over 100 million users worldwide and stands out as a leader in video editing software. Consistently introducing innovative tools, it enhances video creation and makes the process more efficient and accessible for all skill levels. Filmora is available on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. To try it for free, visit filmora.wondershare.com. Follow Wondershare Filmora on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook to learn more.

About Wondershare Technology

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission “Creativity Simplified,” Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Anireel, and DemoCreator for video editing; PDFelement for document management; EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming; and SelfyzAI, Pixpic, FaceHub, AniEraser for image recovery and editing. With over 1.5 billion users across 200+ countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software, trendy creative resources, and a dynamic ecosystem, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

About Universal Music for Creators

Universal Music for Creators, a division of Universal Production Music and part of Universal Music Publishing Group and Universal Music Group, is a new subscription music licensing service that offers content creators access to claim-free music for their online videos.

Universal Music for Creators supports the creativity of artists and songwriters, enabling creators to enhance their content with top-quality music. Our goal is to establish a meaningful connection between music, content creators, and their audience. The catalog is meticulously curated and regularly updated with the latest music across all genres, trends, and styles. It is specifically tailored for today’s digital creators to incorporate into social media videos, websites, and podcasts.

Follow Universal Music for Creators

Website: www.universalmusicforcreators.com

Instagram: @universalmusicforcreators

LinkedIn: @universal-music-for-creators

YouTube: @UniversalMusicforCreators

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-filmora-universal-music-for-creators-team-to-empower-video-editors-with-world-class-recordings-302312775.html

SOURCE Wondershare Technology