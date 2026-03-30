Wondershare Earns Dual Honors at the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare, a global leader in creativity and productivity solutions, has been recognized for innovation in data security and recovery at the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Wondershare Dr.Fone won the Gold Award in Data Security, while Wondershare Recoverit secured the Silver Award in Business Continuity / Disaster Recovery (BCDR). These recognitions further strengthen Wondershare’s position as a trusted provider of data security and recovery solutions.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is one of the more widely recognized awards in the global cybersecurity industry, with a history spanning more than a decade. Presented by Cybersecurity Insiders, a leading platform for CISO insights and strategic research, the awards are backed by a community of more than 600,000 cybersecurity professionals. Previous winners include leading industry players such as Zscaler, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks.

“We congratulate Wondershare Dr.Fone on earning the Gold Award in the Data Security category and Wondershare Recoverit on earning the Silver Award in the Business Continuity / Disaster Recovery category,” said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “This recognition, selected by an independent jury of cybersecurity practitioners, analysts, and CISOs, highlights the role of innovative security solutions in strengthening cybersecurity across organizations worldwide.”

Wondershare Dr.Fone is a mobile device data management and security solution designed for individual users, supporting common use cases such as data transfer, backup, and recovery. The product uses local processing, meaning all data operations are carried out on the user’s device or within a local environment rather than relying on cloud storage, helping reduce the risk of data breaches. In 2025, Dr.Fone protected more than 9.5 million devices, achieved a success rate of up to 99.5%, and maintained a zero data-breach record.

Wondershare Recoverit has been dedicated to data recovery for more than 20 years. It supports data recovery from a wide range of devices, including computers, USB drives, hard drives, memory cards, and cameras. The tool holds 28 patents related to data recovery and has served more than 100 million users across over 170 countries and regions worldwide. The latest version of the product is powered by AI-driven device recognition and recovery strategies, covering more than one million device types and tens of thousands of data loss scenarios. Internal testing shows that its recovery success rate can reach as high as 99.5%.

“This recognition reflects Wondershare’s broader commitment to building a future-ready digital ecosystem driven by innovation, trust, and user value,” said Vic, Head of Brand at Wondershare. “In the era of AI at scale, users expect more than powerful features—they expect technologies that can adapt intelligently, operate securely, and integrate seamlessly into increasingly complex digital environments. These awards reinforce our belief that the next generation of digital tools must be both intelligent and trustworthy, and they validate our continued efforts to deliver that standard on that promise.”

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission “Creativity Simplified”, Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora and SelfyzAI for video editing; PDFelement for document management; and EdrawMax and EdrawMind for diagramming. With over 2 billion cumulative active users across all products and a presence in over 200 countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

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SOURCE Wondershare