Wondershare accelerates its AI innovation layout, with its EdrawMax topping the G2 rankings

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare, a global leader in creativity and productivity solutions, has once again received authoritative recognition for its product innovation. Wondershare EdrawMax, the company’s all-in-one diagramming software, was ranked No.1 globally in G2’s latest evaluation of the “Easiest to Use Diagramming Software.”

As one of the world’s largest enterprise software review platforms, G2 aggregates millions of verified user reviews and generates rankings entirely based on real user experiences. Its reports are widely regarded as a key reference for software purchasing decisions worldwide. Wondershare EdrawMax’s top ranking highlights its strong performance in usability, underscoring Wondershare’s growing global influence in the diagramming software market.

Wondershare EdrawMax is a diagramming solution powered by AI and templates. Its recently released V15 introduced an innovative “Draw Agent,” enabling users to generate, modify, and optimize diagrams through natural language interaction. This feature significantly lowers the barrier to professional diagram creation. The new release also integrates Google’s Nano Banana Pro, boosting the quality and output of AI-generated scientific diagrams, leading to more accurate, research-grade visuals.

Wondershare EdrawMax’s recognition reflects a broader momentum across Wondershare’s product portfolio. In recent years, Wondershare has continued to increase its investment in AI, enhancing its product matrix across video, diagramming, and document management.

In video creation, Wondershare Filmora V15 further deepens the integration of AI and professional editing capabilities. The new release establishes a comprehensive, end-to-end AI creation workflow—covering AI Mate, AI generation, AI extend, and Smart Cutout. As for diagramming and document managing, Wondershare EdrawMind V13 enhances its knowledge base and AI capabilities, driving more intelligent and systematic knowledge management. Wondershare PDFelement V12 introduces new AI-powered features including Smart Redact and AI Translation, substantially improving document processing efficiency.

To further expanding creative possibilities for global creators, Wondershare is accelerating the integration of leading global AI models into its products. Multiple Wondershare products now support industry-leading technologies, including Google’s Nano Banana Pro, Veo 3.1, and OpenAI’s Sora 2.

Alongside continued product innovation, Wondershare has also earned broad international recognition. Wondershare Filmora was named G2 2025 Winter-Regional Leader. Wondershare EdrawMind was selected as one of Training Industry’s Top 20 AI Content Creation & Authoring Tools of 2025, while Wondershare PDFelement received G2 2025 Spring – Highest User Adoption and G2 2025 Summer – Highest User Adoption awards.

“Wondershare EdrawMax’s recognition by G2 reflects genuine feedback from users around the world regarding our product experience,” said Sam, Vice President of Wondershare. “Wondershare will continue to drive product innovation through AI across our core domains—video, diagramming, and documents—building a more comprehensive creativity and productivity product ecosystem to serve the diverse needs of global creators.”

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission “Creativity Simplified”, Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora and SelfyzAI for video editing; PDFelement for document management; and EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming. With over 2 billion cumulative active users across all products and a presence in over 200 countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-accelerates-its-ai-innovation-layout-with-its-edrawmax-topping-the-g2-rankings-302652680.html

SOURCE Wondershare Technology