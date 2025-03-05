Women Entrepreneurs Revolutionize Times Square: HERstory Unveiled Spotlights 11 Female Leaders

A Powerful Movement Elevating Female Entrepreneurs and Leaders to Global Visibility

NEW YORK, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Possible Woman Magazine is excited to announce HERstory Unveiled, a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to amplifying the voices of women shaping the world, is set to make a powerful return to Times Square on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2025. This second-anniversary celebration will honor the resilience, leadership, and innovation of female entrepreneurs and changemakers by bringing their stories to one of the most prestigious stages in the world.

In an era where visibility is key, HERstory Unveiled is more than an event—it’s a movement. Founded by Sharon Ringier, visionary entrepreneur and Founder of The Possible Woman Magazine, the initiative is dedicated to ensuring that the achievements of women are recognized, celebrated, and elevated to a global audience.

“HERstory Unveiled is about creating opportunities for women to be seen and celebrated on a grand scale,” says Sharon Ringier. “By showcasing these incredible stories in Times Square, we’re not only recognizing their success but also inspiring future generations of women to pursue their dreams without limits.”

Meet the Trailblazing Women of HERstory Unveiled

This year’s HERstory Unveiled showcases the diverse and inspiring journeys of several women who are leading with passion and purpose:

A Celebration of Impact & Community

The HERstory Unveiled experience extends beyond the Times Square showcase. Attendees and honorees will gather for an Informal Meet & Greet & Networking Event on March 7th from 7-9 PM at Moxy’s Rooftop in Times Square, offering an opportunity for meaningful connections among female entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

On March 8th, from 10 AM – 3 PM, the celebration continues with a Social Media Takeover, where female entrepreneurs will rally together to highlight the power of women supporting women, ensuring the movement reaches audiences far and wide.

Our Sponsors: Making Global Recognition Possible

HERstory Unveiled would not be possible without the support of our incredible sponsors, who are dedicated to amplifying the voices of women worldwide:

Join the Movement

Whether in person or online, join us in making history this International Women’s Day. Celebrate the incredible achievements of women, be part of the conversation, and help spread the message that every woman’s story deserves to be seen and heard.

About Possible Woman Magazine

Possible Woman Magazine is an empowering platform that provides women entrepreneurs with the opportunity to showcase their expertise, entrepreneurial journeys, and the challenges they’ve overcome. Rather than just telling stories, the magazine highlights the voices of women who are shaping the future of business. Through thought leadership, innovative strategies, and real-world experiences, Possible Woman Magazine creates a space for women to learn, grow, and inspire one another. Our mission is to empower women to thrive in their businesses, share their unique perspectives, and contribute to a community of like-minded entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit https://possiblewomanmagazine.com

Media Contact:

For press inquiries or to request exclusive interviews with Sharon Ringier and other honorees, please contact:

Sharon Ringier

Founder, The Possible Woman Magazine

Email: sharon@impossiblewec.com

Phone: 847.219.1080

