Wisycom Welcomes Anne Berggrein as CMO

TOMBOLO, ITALY,SEPTEMBER 3, 2025 — Wisycom SRL ,a global leader in RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, announces the appointment of Anne Berggrein as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Berggrein brings with her over three decades of marketing experience, including 21 years in the high-end pro audio industry, most notably as Vice President of Marketing at DPA Microphones, where she helped guide the company to global recognition and long-term success for more than 16 years.

This strategic appointment exemplifies Wisycom’s commitment to strengthening its presence worldwide and building lasting connections with audio professionals while continuing to support the valuable marketing efforts of its local partners. “Anne’s impressive ability to grow a brand through loyalty, engagement and inspiration makes her a natural fit for Wisycom’s CMO role,” says Davide Morsiani, CEO, Wisycom. “Her experience and vision will be invaluable as we work to elevate Wisycom’s brand awareness and presence worldwide. Anne will coordinate with our local partners to further reinforce our global communications strategy.”

Throughout her career, Berggrein has long been celebrated not just for her marketing expertise but for her deep understanding of the ways in which a strong brand can resonate with potential and existing customers, as well as her strategic approach to brand development and high product visibility. Berggrein’s extensive knowledge of market dynamics will accelerate Wisycom’s visibility and competitive edge across key global markets. In addition, her years of dedication to DPA Microphones, which has a very close strategic partnership with Wisycom, will ensure that there is a continued synergy between both product lines.

In her new role, Berggrein will lead Wisycom’s global marketing strategies, focusing on strengthening brand recognition through clear and impactful communications, structured product launches, enhanced channel support and forward-thinking initiatives with key partners. “Wisycom’s commitment to empower audio professionals worldwide with innovative and high-quality wireless solutions gives the brand endless opportunities,” she says. “I am honored to lead Wisycom’s marketing efforts as it enters the next chapter of growth.”