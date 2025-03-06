Wisycom Provides Unmatched Performance for Award-winning Production Sound Mixer John Casali

LONDON, MARCH 6, 2025 — Known for his work on major productions such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Blitz, Paddington in Peru and Bridget Jones’s Diary, Academy Award-winning Production Sound Mixer John Casali has relied on Wisycom’s innovative audio equipment for his RF setup since 2016. Casali’s experience with Wisycom has been nothing short of transformative for his workflow, ensuring both reliability and superior sound quality. Today, his RF system is comprised almost entirely of the brand’s solutions, which he continues to rely on for the unmatched durability and performance.

Casali recently upgraded his setup to include Wisycom’s MTP61 Bodypack Transmitters, which he praises for the improved audio quality of the enhanced ENS companders. “We have been impressed with Wisycom’s reliability and build quality since the first time we used the brand,” Casali says. “From a practical point of view, the form factor and rounded body of the MTP61 have made a tangible difference in the field. The design makes it much easier to hide a pack in tricky costumes, which can be a real challenge on set.”

In addition to the MTP61, Casali also relies on Wisycom’s MRK16 Modular Wireless Microphone Rack Receiver, LFA Wideband Active Antennas and CSA 221 Passive Wideband Combiner/Splitter for instances when extra zones are required. He also added the BFL Portable RF-over-Fiber Transmitters to his arsenal last year. Casali says he is particularly impressed by the many standout features that have enhanced his workflow.

One of the most notable is the fiber capabilities of the Wisycom MRK16 rack, which comes equipped with an EXP3 fiber expansion port. “The fiber solution has been a game changer,” Casali notes. “Compared to other RF-over-fiber solutions on the market, having the EXP3 receiver built into the Wisycom rack is incredibly convenient. The instant rollout of this solution has been especially beneficial when planning for large-scale sets. Another related bonus of the RF routing on the MRK16 is the built-in ability to have two RF zones. This allows us to quickly and easily deploy another set of antennas to cover a new area at the last minute, if necessary.”

Additionally, the Wisycom app and Wisycom Manager, which are used to control the system, have proven essential tools in Casali’s workflow. “At the start of any new job, we load up our frequency plan, and Wisycom Manager allows us to scan a location and identify the best channels to use,” he explains. “This has been incredibly helpful in avoiding interference and ensuring we get the clearest possible signal.”

Casali also integrates his Wisycom solutions with other equipment to ensure seamless sound capture. Included among these is a Cantar X3 recorder, which is connected to the MRK16 rack via Dante for precise audio routing. To complement the bodypack transmitters, Casali relies on a wide array of microphones, including lavaliers from DPA Microphones, paired with the MTP61 for high-quality capture.

For John Casali, Wisycom is more than just a supplier of audio equipment—it’s a trusted partner in creating the best possible sound for his productions. “Whenever we give feedback on enhancements that can be made to a solution to improve our jobs, Wisycom has been very receptive to our ideas,” he shares. “This ongoing collaboration ensures that the equipment we use continues to meet the specific needs of professionals in the field. Whether on a large-scale set or navigating the complexities of costume challenges, Wisycom’s products have proven indispensable in his pursuit of flawless audio capture.” Wisycom has remained an integral part of Casali’s workflow for nearly a decade and he says they will continue to be his go-to choice for reliability and top-tier audio on his high-profile productions. “We plan to use Wisycom for all productions for the foreseeable future,” he adds. “The latest generation of Wisycom products has become our standard setup, and we’ve been extremely happy with the results.”