Wisycom MTP61 Miniature Multiband Transmitter is Now Shipping

Company Also Releases New LBC61 4+4 Battery Charger for Use With the Transmitter

TOMBOLO, ITALY, JUNE 14, 2023 —Wisycom announces the immediate availability of its new MTP61 Miniature Multiband Transmitter, the latest addition to its Symphony product line. The smallest and lightest multiband bodypack transmitter on the market, the MTP61 has the widest tuning range currently available (470 to 1260MHz). In support of the official launch of the transmitter, Wisycom is also releasing its new LBC61 4+4 Battery Charger, for use with the MTP61. The company is showcasing these solutions at InfoComm 2023 (Booth 4245).

At just over two inches tall and just under two inches wide, and 3.1 ounces in weight, the miniature design of the Wisycom MTP61 is lightweight and comfortable for long-term use in applications that require discreet placement. It also operates with a standard 3.7 Volt Lithium-ion battery, boasting ten-hour autonomy.

“With this shipping announcement, audio professionals now have access to one of the industry’s most powerful transmitters, which is ideal for a range of applications from broadcast and film to live production,” says John Kowalski, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Wisycom, Inc. “In addition to the comfortability and compact design of the transmitter, the new LBC61 charger gives users an even wider range of flexibility with file sharing capabilities and expanded charging options.”

Further, the MTP61 can be easily configured by operators directly through the module’s high-contrast OLED display with front-panel navigation buttons for quick and easy access to menus and shortcuts. Users can also utilize the Wisycom App to control the device, eliminating the need for network connectivity.

Building off Wisycom’s proprietary intermodulation cancellation circuit, the transmitter’s advanced linear technology allows users to deploy transmitters evenly on the spectrum, every 200 kHz. This provides a more robust signal, extended range and the ability to operate multiple transmitters in close proximity to one another. With high-density, software-selectable narrow-band filters, the digital signal processing allows for easy switching between wideband and narrow-band operation. Used together with ‘linear mode,’ this function enables intermod-free frequency planning with as little as 200 kHz of channel spacing. Additionally, the integrated low-pass audio filter eliminates ultrasonic interference from devices, such as range finders and motion sensors.

The transmitter also features an embedded recorder with integrated linear timecode decoder that makes it possible to record directly to an embeddedindustry rated microSD memory card. Simultaneous record and transmit functionality is also available, where applicable.

Additionally, Wisycom’s new LBC61 4+4 Battery Charger can charge up to eight LBP61 Lithium-ion batteries simultaneously, with four ports for MTP61 drop-in charging and four ports for standalone LBP61 battery charging. The latest charger features two USB-C 3.2 Gen1 ports and an RJ45 10/100 Base Tx Ethernet port, to download files from the MTP61 micro-SD card or interface with the Wisycom Manager software. The charger also has two 3.5mm connectors for Linear Timecode Sync. The Wisycom MTP61 interface and new LBC61 charger can be ordered from authorized Wisycom resellers. Additional information can be found at www.wisycom.com.