WISYCOM MTH610 Handheld Wireless Mic Transmitter Makes U.S. Debut at AES New York 2024

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 1, 2024 —Wisycom will present its new MTH610 Handheld Wireless Microphone Transmitter, the latest addition to the brand’s Symphony line of products, at AES New York 2024 (Booth 634). Designed for professional wireless microphone applications, the new handheld features dual-band capability in the 470 to 1260 MHz range, which is essential for global events that cover a wide range of locations and frequency spectrums based on country-specific regulations. The transmitter is perfectly suited to any live sound production, including broadcast, theatre, concert and house of worship applications.

“The MTH610 was designed to fill a need in the live performance industry for a wireless microphone solution that offers flexibility and durability,” says Christopher Spahr, Vice President of Marketing, Wisycom USA. “Its ergonomic design makes it one of the lightest and easiest to carry in the professional audio world. Additionally, the transmitter incorporates remote control via Bluetooth using the Wisycom app, which provides users with complete access to the device, enabling quick adjustments without having the unit in hand.”

In addition to the on-unit control, the system’s dedicated docking and charging station provides PC and Wisycom Manager connectivity. A proprietary, waterproof, magnetic five-pin connector provides USB high-speed connection, power, battery charging and linear timecode (LTC) sync.

The advanced linear technology of the device eliminates intermodulation distortion for more robust signal, extended range and the ability to operate multiple transmitters in close proximity without the need for an intermod frequency plan. Additionally, the DSP-based signal processing allows easy switching between wide- and narrow-band operation, which, together with linear mode, makes intermod-free frequency planning possible with as little as 200kHz channel spacing.

The transmitter also features an ENS-based audio chain, which guarantees the crystal-clear sound that has made Wisycom Symphony products a staple on some of the world’s largest tours. Additionally, its RF power and reliability ensure unparalleled quality, even in the most challenging arenas or large stages, while the integrated low-pass audio filter eliminates interference from ultrasonic devices. Moreover, the integrated, 32-bit floating point internal recorder provides a reliable backup solution, ensuring you can record your performance to an SD card even in challenging RF environments. Simultaneous transmit and record (on micro-SD) is also available in some regions. The MTH610 also has several accessories available, including adapters for various microphone capsules and push-to-talk (PTT) solutions.