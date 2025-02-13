Wisycom Expands Into Argentina and Uruguay With EQUAPHON

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, FEBRUARY 13, 2025 — Wisycom, a worldwide leader in RF technology and provider of wireless solutions, announces a new distribution agreement with EQUAPHON. An Argentinian professional audio solutions company, EQUAPHON is dedicated to providing the highest-quality sound equipment to various segments of the professional installation, live sound, cinematography, broadcast and music production markets.

With this agreement, EQUAPHON expands its offerings by providing wireless solutions from Wisycom. “We have followed the evolution of Wisycom in recent years, and we firmly believe in the brand’s innovation,” says Carlos Maiocchi, General Manager of EQUAPHON. “Everything that Wisycom manufactures is of a high technological and innovative level, and we are confident our customers will find value in these solutions. In particular, we see an enormous opportunity for Wisycom in the broadcast, cinematography, theater and live sound sectors in Argentina and Uruguay.”

EQUAPHON is a professional audio solutions company with more than 50 years of experience in the industry. Founded in 1973 by Maiocchi, then a young electronic engineering student with a passion for audio, EQUAPHON has grown exponentially from its humble beginnings in a garage in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company is dedicated to designing, developing and manufacturing sound systems of the highest quality, in addition to distributing the best international audio brands on the market. EQUAPHON stands out for its commitment to excellence because of its technical profile in customer service, offering advanced solutions in various professional audio segments of the industry.

“EQUAPHON has a strong legacy and has been well respected in the industry for many years, and we are thrilled to welcome the company to our distribution network as we continue to expand the Wisycom brand around the world,” says Massimo Polo, CEO, Wisycom SRL. “EQUAPHON’s values, innovation, service and technical support are perfectly suited to the high-quality craftsmanship and reliability for which Wisycom is known. We look forward to utilizing their vast experience in this market to provide our renowned wireless solutions to Argentina and Uruguay.”

Photo Caption: (from L to R) Walter Logarzo, Marketing Manager, EQUAPHON; Massimo Polo, CEO, Wisycom SRL; Marika Stangherlin, Sales Manager, Wisycom SRL; Carlos Maiocchi, Founder and CEO, EQUAPHON