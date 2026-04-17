Win a $3,500 Vacation at Club Car Wash Grand Opening in Memphis

Get $1 Washes, Prizes and More to Celebrate New Location

Club Car Wash celebrates the grand opening of its new location at 5795 Raleigh Lagrange Rd with a $3,500 giveaway, $1 Wash special, and more.

The first 250 guests will receive scratch-off tickets for the chance to win free washes and the grand prize: a $3,500 vacation bundle. The first 200 guests will also be given free coffee cards for Voodoo Cafe, which are sponsored by Club Car Wash as an added treat during its grand opening celebration.

For a limited time, visitors can get the company’s top MVP Wash for $1 ($26 value), giving guests the chance to try the wash’s most premium features at an exclusive price. All proceeds from every single wash will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a nonprofit medical institution that specializes in children’s catastrophic diseases.

In addition to its partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Club Car Wash has invested in kids’ health through its long-standing partnership with Children’s Miracle Network (CMN), an organization that helps support children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada. Every Tuesday, guests can get the company’s top MVP Wash for $14, and $1 from every wash is donated to a local CMN hospital.

“Supporting children undergoing medical treatment and their families is a cause that hits close to home,” said President of Club Car Wash Collin Bartels. “We’re proud to help fund critical research, treatment, and resources for another local CMN hospital.”

The company is also giving new members the chance to try any Membership for $10 per month, as an exclusive grand opening sale. This offer is only available for a limited time, and guests can sign up online or at the participating location.

Club Car Wash members have access to unlimited washes at all locations, vacuums, microfiber towels, air compressors, and free air fresheners. Members can also enjoy a fully contactless and more efficient wash experience with automatic entry to the FastPass Lane.

The Club Car Wash Mobile App provides more exclusive perks to members, with monthly giveaways, special promotions, and the option to enroll in Platinum Rewards. Once enrolled, members can earn points to apply discounts to Membership payments.

To learn more, visit https://clubcarwash.com/csp/en?id=ccw_index .

Contact Information

Media

media@clubcarwash.com

(833) 416 – 9975 SOURCE: Club Car Wash

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire