WiMi Explores a Blockchain Sharding Storage Model for Multi-View Applications

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WiMi) (“WiMi” or the “Company”), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality (“AR”) Technology provider, today announced that they are exploring a blockchain sharding storage model optimized specifically for the storage needs of multi-view data.

Sharding storage is an advanced architecture in blockchain technology that divides the blockchain network into multiple independent “shards,” with each shard responsible for processing and storing a portion of the data. This approach can significantly improve the scalability and processing speed of the blockchain system, as data is no longer concentrated on a few nodes but is distributed across various parts of the network, thereby avoiding single-point bottlenecks. This method effectively alleviates the storage pressure on full nodes, as each node only needs to store and validate the data shard relevant to it, rather than the entire blockchain history.

In a multi-view data environment, an object may consist of information from multiple perspectives or levels, with complex interrelationships between these views. A sharding storage model needs to account for the multidimensional attributes of the data to ensure consistency across different views. This means that the information for each view must be properly stored and linked, allowing users to access complete information from any perspective.

To reduce storage costs, WiMi’s blockchain sharding storage model incorporates image splicing technology, a strategy that divides large files into smaller chunks and stores them separately on IPFS (InterPlanetary File System). IPFS, a distributed storage network, leverages its decentralized nature to store different parts of a file across various nodes. This approach reduces the burden of centralized storage while enhancing data accessibility and redundancy. By doing so, it not only decreases the number of hash values stored on the blockchain but also lowers storage costs while maintaining data integrity and verifiability.

Furthermore, for multi-view data, cross-shard communication is crucial to ensure synchronization and consistency between different views. WiMi’s model features an efficient cross-shard communication mechanism that enables seamless data flow between shards while ensuring data security and privacy.

WiMi’s blockchain sharding storage model for multi-view applications holds broad prospects across various industries. For example, in the media and entertainment industry, high-resolution video and audio files are often large and contain multiple view-related information, such as subtitles in different languages or audio tracks. By using a blockchain sharding storage model, such multimedia content can be stored and distributed efficiently, allowing users to select specific views based on their preferences. In the healthcare sector, medical imaging data like MRI and CT scans typically consist of multiple slices, with each slice representing a different view of a patient’s health condition. Through blockchain sharding storage, doctors and researchers can quickly access specific views they need without downloading the entire dataset, saving time and resources. In the Internet of Things (IoT) domain, data streams generated by IoT devices often involve information from multiple sensors, creating multidimensional data views. A blockchain sharding storage model can facilitate real-time processing and storage of this data while reducing the storage demands on edge devices.

WiMi’s blockchain sharding storage model for multi-view applications offers robust support for large-scale data applications by optimizing storage costs, improving data processing speeds, and enhancing the flexibility of data management. This innovative storage architecture not only addresses the scalability challenges of current blockchain technologies but also lays a solid foundation for future data-intensive application scenarios. As the technology continues to evolve and mature, we believe that the blockchain sharding storage model for multi-view applications will play a significant role across more industries, driving blockchain technology into broader application domains.

