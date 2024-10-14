WiMi Announced a Machine Learning-Based Blockchain Hybrid Consensus Algorithm

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) (“WiMi” or the “Company”), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality (“AR”) Technology provider, today announced a machine learning-based blockchain hybrid consensus algorithm that aims to improve the security and trust of the blockchain system. It also optimizes the consensus process through intelligent prediction, anomaly detection and adaptive learning to improve blockchain network performance and reduce resource consumption.

Traditional blockchain consensus algorithms, such as Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS), can ensure the validity of transactions and the network’s security. Still, they have limitations such as high resource consumption and slow processing speed. WiMi combines machine learning technology with the hybrid consensus algorithm, which not only optimizes the security, trust, and robustness of the consensus protocol, but also enhances the system’s intelligent decision-making capability by predicting network attacks, anomaly detection, and feature extraction, and other functions to enhance the system’s intelligent decision-making capabilities, achieve more efficient block verification, and improve network performance.

Intelligent decision optimization: By integrating machine learning models, the hybrid consensus algorithm can collect and analyze network operation data, extract key features, and train models to predict trends in consensus performance parameters. Based on these predictions, the system can automatically adjust consensus parameters, such as block size, difficulty level, etc., to adapt to dynamic changes in the network, thus improving overall scalability and efficiency.

Security threat detection and prevention: The machine learning model continuously monitors the consensus process, and identifies potential attacks through anomaly detection technology, and once anomalies are detected, the system immediately takes countermeasures to effectively prevent security vulnerabilities from being exploited and safeguard the integrity of the network and the security of user assets.

Privacy protection and data governance: The hybrid consensus algorithm also integrates a privacy protection mechanism to ensure that users’ privacy is not compromised during data transmission and storage. Meanwhile, through smart contracts and data governance rules, the data is accessible and interpretable, in a bid to build a more transparent and fair blockchain ecology.

WiMi’s machine learning-based blockchain hybrid consensus algorithm not only represents a major innovation in blockchain technology, but also provides solid technical support for the future digital economy. The hybrid consensus algorithm, which combines machine learning with the decentralized nature of the blockchain, is not only capable of self-learning and evolution to adapt to the ever-changing network environment, but can also predict potential risks in advance through pattern recognition and data analysis to achieve a more efficient, secure and sustainable blockchain ecosystem. As the technology continues to develop, the hybrid consensus algorithm based on machine learning will become a key component of the next-generation blockchain infrastructure in the future, leading blockchain technology into a new stage. In the future, WiMi will also continue to explore blockchain technology, contributing to the construction of a more secure, efficient and intelligent digital economic system.

