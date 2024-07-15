WiMi Announced a Genetic Algorithm-based Consensus Algorithm for Blockchain

BEIJING, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) (“WiMi” or the “Company”), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality (“AR”) Technology provider, today announced a blockchain consensus algorithm based on genetic algorithm. The genetic algorithm is applied to the consensus node to formulate the blockchain node fitness function and limit the consensus to a small fraction to improve computational efficiency. The genetic algorithm for consensus node selection is applied to all nodes participating in the coalition blockchain network, and through the algorithm, the best consensus node is selected to form a complete consortium blockchain network and improve the overall consensus performance of the consortium blockchain.

Genetic algorithm is a stochastic search and optimization technique based on evolution and natural genetics. It performs searches in complex, large and multi-modal environments and provides optimal solutions. The distributed nature of the genetic algorithm is suitable for the distributed node structure of the blockchain and can provide optimal solutions. The genetic algorithm targets all individuals in a population and uses randomization techniques to efficiently search the encoded parameter space. Selection, crossover and mutation constitute the genetic operations of the algorithm. Parameter encoding, initial group setting, fitness function design, genetic operation design and control parameter setting form the core of the genetic algorithm.

This genetic algorithm-based blockchain consensus algorithm can improve the efficiency of consensus, block generation and computation to some extent. The fitness function of the blockchain nodes and the genetic algorithm can filter the group of consensus nodes with excellent metrics and limit the consensus to a small number of nodes. This process is similar to the survival of the fittest.

In the future, WiMi will further promote the application of blockchain technology in more fields by optimizing the consensus mechanism of consortium blockchains. The consensus algorithm based on a genetic algorithm helps to improve the performance of consensus nodes, which is of great significance for the application of consortium blockchains in various fields. However, the optimization of the consensus performance of consortium blockchains is still a complex and continuous process, which needs to be explored continuously to improve the performance of consortium blockchains. In the future, with the continuous development of blockchain technology, we believe that more efficient and reliable consensus algorithms will emerge to further promote the application of blockchain in various industries.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company’s strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company’s expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wimi-announced-a-genetic-algorithm-based-consensus-algorithm-for-blockchain-302196710.html

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.