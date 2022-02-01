Wilson Sonsini Levels up its E-gaming Practice with NEST Start-up Program and New Gaming-Focused Initiatives

NEST is an exclusive program that accelerates e-gaming start-ups by providing access to gaming sector specialists, fundraising training, opportunities to connect with investors, and special pricing for legal services

NEST – A suite of legal resources tailored to accelerate gaming start-ups through the critical early stages of their life cycles The Scramble – A yearly publication featuring legal news from the front lines of gaming and providing legal insights Electronic Gaming Group Hub (https://egg.wsgr.com) – A hub for all things gaming, including a complimentary legal roadmap for early-stage companies, podcasts and insights from Wilson Sonsini’s gaming experts, information about the NEST program, and much more

NEST Start-Up Program

Starting today, early-stage gaming companies can apply to be part of the first NEST cohort. Those accepted will receive special pricing for some of the most critical legal services gaming start-ups require to launch their business, build their teams, and raise capital. Participants will also receive access to Wilson Sonsini’s gaming sector specialists, who will provide coaching and pitch training, facilitate exposure to investors, and deliver a start-up 101 lecture series to kick off admission into NEST.

The Scramble

Get your copy of Wilson Sonsini’s first edition of The Scramble and learn about the gaming industry’s hottest legal news from the past year. Find out the sectors being funded, the state of intellectual property in gaming, statistics on past trends, and what EGG is looking forward to in 2023. The Scramble also features a collection of EGG’s industry-leading publications from the last year.

Electronic Gaming Group (EGG) Website

Wilson Sonsini is launching its brand-new Electronic Gaming Group website to act as a hub of resource tools to support developers, investors, publishers, and others in the gaming industry as they build the next generation of market-leading gaming experiences. In addition to learning more about NEST and downloading The Scramble, users can acquire a complimentary legal services roadmap outlining key needs for early-stage companies in the gaming industry. Users can also tune in to EGG podcasts featuring Wilson Sonsini’s gaming legal specialists. Series I of the EGG podcasts is live and covers hot topics for gaming start-ups, from intellectual property to open-source software, antitrust to NFTs.

EGG at the Game Developers Conference (GDC)

Wilson Sonsini is excited to be back in person at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco from March 20-24. Wilson Sonsini is sponsoring the MIX’s Game Developers Showcase on March 20, where attorneys will be available to answer questions about NEST and the rest of EGG’s gaming initiatives. Wilson Sonsini attorneys John McGaraghan and Andrew Poling will be presenting at the prestigious Open Source Game Development Summit on March 21. The session description and more information are available at: (https://schedule.gdconf.com/).

About Wilson Sonsini’s Electronic Gaming Group (EGG)

Wilson Sonsini has advised hundreds of clients throughout the digital gaming sector and is currently the No. 1 law firm for company-side gaming deals. Wilson Sonsini’s Electronic Gaming Group is comprised of attorneys with deep experience in the gaming industry, including former game fund executives, business development leads at gaming giants, and founders of their own gaming start-ups. Through EGG, clients can gain access to a global network of investors and industry relationships, practical advisors, and top-tier resources to scale through all stages of their business’s life cycle. For more information, please visit https://egg.wsgr.com.

About Wilson Sonsini

For more than 60 years, Wilson Sonsini has offered a broad range of legal services, focused on solving challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leading provider to growing and established clients seeking legal counsel to complete sophisticated corporate and technology transactions; manage governance and enterprise-scale matters; assist with intellectual property development, protection, and IP-driven transactions; represent them in contested disputes; and/or advise them on antitrust or other regulatory matters. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini has 19 offices in technology and business hubs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

