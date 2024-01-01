WILLIAMS SONOMA, POTTERY BARN AND POTTERY BARN TEEN LAUNCH COLLABORATION WITH UNIVERSAL PRODUCTS & EXPERIENCES INSPIRED BY WICKED: FOR GOOD

New Kitchen and Home Furnishings Collections Celebrate Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, and Pottery Barn Teen, portfolio brands of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today, an exclusive home furnishings and kitchen collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences inspired by the film Wicked: For Good. For each collection, the in-house design teams of Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, and Pottery Barn Teen drew inspiration from Wicked’s iconic story and characters, and signature pink-and-green palette, crafting pieces that are destined to be treasured by its most devoted fans. From Pottery Barn’s whimsical bedding and barware to Pottery Barn Teen’s Elphaba and Glinda inspired dorm decor and Williams Sonoma’s Wicked-inspired cookware, every item captures the cinematic wonder of the Wicked films, while offering fans a way to bring its story into their own homes just in time for the theatrical debut of Wicked: For Good.









Designed to enchant home cooks and bakers alike, the Wicked for Williams Sonoma collection transports fans to the Emerald City with a captivating assortment of bakeware, confections, and kitchen treasures. From an emerald-hued Le Creuset Dutch Oven worthy of Elphaba’s bold spirit to a blush-pink Glinda version that sparkles with fabulousness, every piece tells a story. The assortment also includes ceramic loaf pans and silicone cookie stamps, alongside character mugs, kitchen towels, and spatulas that bring the leading ladies’ signature colors into the heart of the home. Customers and Wicked fans will also be able to enjoy a variety of sweet treats and drink syrups inspired by the movies. Together, the collection transforms everyday cooking and entertaining into a scene straight from Oz—full of color, enchantment, and a touch of drama.

The Wicked for Pottery Barn collection is inspired by the film’s visual world of Oz spanning the imaginative sets and intricate costumes to create a glamorous collection of Elphaba and Glinda inspired designs. The opulent Art Deco flourishes, storybook whimsy, and rich detailing in the beloved film production are incorporated into the collection’s bedding, decorative accessories, barware and glassware. Standout details from the collection include beaded embellishments, embroidery, reversible prints, hand-cut glass details, and gilded accents.

The Wicked for Pottery Barn Teen collection draws inspiration from Elphaba and Glinda’s dorm room at Shiz University. With true-to-film design details, the collection features beautiful bedding, intricately beaded jewelry boxes, stylish dorm trunks, shaped pillows featuring iconic film motifs and a vanity with ample storage. Designs feature two distinct palettes, romantic pinks and deep greens, that reflect each character’s personal style. Just in time for the holiday season, the collection makes the perfect gift for any Wicked fan.

For more information on the Wicked collections, please visit williams-sonoma.com, potterybarn.com, and potterybarnteen.com. Follow the brands on social @williamssonoma, @potterybarn, and @potterybarnteen for styling tips and inspiration.

WILLIAMS SONOMA

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

POTTERY BARN

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. The brand is dedicated to beautiful ideas for real life, quality products that are crafted to last, sustainability and service. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands, the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

POTTERY BARN TEEN

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers home furnishings and solutions to create spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen’s offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA. INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s brands — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow — represent distinct merchandise strategies that are marketed through e-commerce, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands collectively support The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India.

ABOUT WICKED: FOR GOOD

Last year’s global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion. The final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba (Oscar® nominee Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Oscar® nominee Ariana Grande) estranged and living with the consequences of their choices. When a girl from Kansas comes crashing into their lives, they will need to come together one final time, and truly see each other, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL PRODUCTS & EXPERIENCES

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal’s iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company’s extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E’s lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

