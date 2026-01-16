Wildpack Announces Leadership Transition

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV:CANS)(“Wildpack” or the”Company“) a leading middle market co-packer of canned beverages, announces update on leadership transition.

The Company announces that Travis Sarich is stepping down as CEO effective immediately. Thomas Walker will act as Interim CEO. Further, the Company has brought on Gene Carr to act as Chief Transformation Officer beginning in February 2026, to assist in the Company’s profitability focus.

“I appreciated my time spent with the Wildpack team and I wish the best to the Company in the future.” – Travis Sarich

“We wish to thank Travis for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors. We are excited for Gene to join the team. He brings a wealth of experience in revitalizing companies in difficult markets. His experience with sales teams and increasing productivity within capital intensive operations will make him a perfect fit in the pack.”- Thomas Walker

Management is focused on achieving profitable operations and is implementing organization wide changes to meaningfully improve operating profit and operating cash flow.

Per: “Thomas Waker”

Thomas Walker

Interim Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact us at:

invest@wildpackbev.com

Advisors

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is the legal advisor to Wildpack Beverage Inc.

Visit our investor website at:

https://investor.wildpackbev.com

About Wildpack

Wildpack provides beverage manufacturing and packaging to the middle market by providing aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, and logistics to customers throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of two facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; and Austin, Texas. Wildpack commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “CANS” on May 19, 2021.

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

