Why Families Love the TESSAN 65W Desk Power Strip for Daily Charging – Especially This Black Friday

TESSAN, which is a global leader in smart charging solutions, is pleased to introduce its new 65W Desk Power Strip , which has been designed to provide efficient, safe, and very flexible charging for the growing array of electronic devices in today’s work, study, and travel settings. This product rollout is yet another step forward in TESSAN’s mission to bring to market advanced, user-friendly technology that addresses the ever-changing wants of consumers worldwide.

In the age of growing electronic devices, which includes laptops, smartphones, tablets, and wearable tech, users are seeing to it that they have charging solutions that are reliable and that also are able to charge multiple devices at the same time. The TESSAN 65W Desk Power Strip presents a solution that has a thought-out design of three AC outlets, three USB-A ports, and three USB-C ports, which in turn allows users to charge as many as nine devices at once, which is reported to be a total of 65W output.

Innovative Technology for Modern Needs

In the case of the TESSAN 65W Desk Power Strip, it is equipped with the latest in GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, which is seen as a step up from what are traditional silicon-based chargers. What GaN does is it enables faster and more efficient charge times, which at the same time also reduces heat, which in turn gives this product a more compact design, which in turn saves desk space and reduces clutter. Also, in terms of size, this is a very small footprint, which makes it a great fit for home offices, student study areas, and co-working spaces, as well as compact travel setups.

Enhanced Safety Features

Safety is of the essence for TESSAN. The 65W Desk Power Strip has a number of safety features, which include overcurrent, overvoltage, and overheating protection, which in turn protect connected devices as they charge. For the person running a virtual meeting from their laptop, communicating via smartphone, or studying via tablet, users can rest easy knowing they are free from electrical hazards.

Also, the product features a right-angle plug and a five-foot extension cord, which in turn allows for flexible placement of the product in any workspace while at the same time maintaining a neat and tidy look. Also, TESSAN is seen as dedicated to bringing out products that balance function, safety, and convenience.

Supporting Remote Work, Education, and Travel

As global adoption of remote work and hybrid learning increases, the demand for efficient multi device charging solutions is on the rise. The TESSAN 65W Desk Power Strip, which stands secondary to these trends, originates into play by allowing users towards maintain organized and productive work spaces. At home in the office, this product reduces clutter and allows simultaneous charging of many devices. Students at their desks are presented with a full power solution for all their key devices. And travelers on the go are presented with a reliable portable option which also takes care of connection issues.

The product has a mix of AC outlets and USB ports, which is presented as a flexible solution for both the traditional plug-in devices and modern USB-powered electronics. This makes the 65W Desk Power Strip a great choice for a very broad range of settings, including corporate offices, dorm rooms, co-working spaces, and hotel rooms.

Environmental Considerations and Efficiency

In terms of performance and safety, TESSAN has also included environmental impact in the mix of its product design. It is seen in the case of GaN technology, which is reported to be more efficient than conventional chargers in terms of energy use. Also the design is compact, which in turn reduces material use and waste. This is in step with the large-scale sustainability trends seen in the electronics field, which in turn presents TESSAN’s dedication to responsible innovation.

Industry Relevance and Technological Leadership

The release of the 65W Desk Power Strip sees TESSAN take a front-runner position in multi-device charging solutions. It is seen in this product the integration of GaN technology, safety features, and a flexible design, which is TESSAN’s response to present-day connectivity issues as well as the future-proof needs of consumers in a very dynamic tech environment. Also, it is noted that the product’s flexibility positions it as a solution for a world that is seeing the number of personal and professional devices increase at a great rate.

Availability

TESSAN has put out its 65W Desk Power Strip, which is now available for purchase on its website and at some of its retail partners. With Black Friday coming soon (, this product is an ideal choice for consumers, businesses, educational institutions, and travelers seeking a reliable, efficient, and safe charging solution.

About TESSAN

TESSAN is an innovative company that has put together a suite of smart charging solutions for customers all over the world. It is seen that TESSAN’s mission is to introduce to the market top-of-the-range products that improve digital life at the office, in the classroom, and on the go. With a great deal of R&D going into each of their projects, TESSAN comes up with solutions that not only present themselves as the answer to present charging issues but also set new benchmarks in multi-device charging tech.

Press Contact:

Patrick Lee

Email: Derien@tessan.com

Organization: Tessan

Phone: +1 833-362-9899

Website: https://tessan.com/

SOURCE: TESSAN

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire