Why Dr. Shervin Naderi is America’s Top Choice for Rhinoplasty

For patients considering rhinoplasty, finding a surgeon with the right combination of technical skill, artistic vision, and experience is essential. Dr. Shervin Naderi of The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology has been a trusted name in the field for over 20 years, earning recognition from Washingtonian Magazine, Newsweek Magazine, and Castle Connolly and many more recognitions and awards as a “Top Doctor” year after year. With more than two decades of ultra-specialized experience, Dr. Naderi focuses exclusively on rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty, setting him apart in a highly competitive field. No other surgeon in the United States can claim they only and exclusively do one surgery – Nose Jobs!

Dr. Shervin Naderi

With more than twenty years of ultra-specialized experience, Dr. Naderi focuses exclusively on rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty.

Focused Expertise in Nasal Surgery

Unlike many facial plastic surgeons who offer a wide range of procedures, Dr. Naderi has dedicated his surgical practice solely to the art and science of rhinoplasty. His singular focus enables him to master the intricacies of nasal surgery, providing patients with results that are not only cosmetically refined but also functionally sound.

As a double board-certified specialist in Otolaryngology (Head and Neck Surgery) and Facial Plastic Surgery, Dr. Naderi has extensive training in both the cosmetic and functional / structural aspects of the nose. He understands the delicate balance between form and function, recognizing that a beautifully shaped nose must also allow for unobstructed breathing and overall nasal health. This dual expertise allows him to address both aesthetic goals and breathing issues in a single, comprehensive procedure, delivering results that are as functional as they are visually refined.

An Inclusive Approach to Rhinoplasty

Dr. Naderi’s practice is located in the diverse Greater Washington DC area, where he is highly experienced in treating patients of all ethnicities and nasal types. His ability to understand and respect the unique anatomical characteristics of each patient has made him a sought-after surgeon not only regionally, but globally. Patients frequently travel from across the United States and around the world to seek his specialized care in primary rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty.

Primary rhinoplasty is a challenging procedure on its own, but revision rhinoplasty-correcting previous botched surgeries-presents even greater complexities. Surgeons, including ENT specialists and plastic surgeons, often refer their most complicated cases to Dr. Naderi, confident in his ability to achieve both functional improvement and aesthetic refinement.

Academic Contributions and Industry Leadership

Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Naderi has made significant contributions to the field of facial plastic surgery through academic writing. He has authored textbook chapters and published scientific articles, sharing his expertise with peers and shaping the next generation of rhinoplasty techniques. As a past Associate Professor of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Indiana University, he helped shape the next generation of surgeons. As a past examiner for the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Dr. Naderi helped ensure the next generation of surgeons are safe and competent in taking care of patients. His commitment to education reinforces his reputation as a leader and innovator in the specialty. His robust library of instructional YouTube videos have been used by doctors all over the world who have benefited from Dr. Naderi’s technique and teachings. These are just some of the reasons Dr. Shervin Naderi is America’s Top Rhinoplasty Surgeon.

Advanced Technology and Personalized Care

Each consultation at The Naderi Center is thorough and highly individualized. Dr. Naderi uses advanced imaging technology to provide patients with a clear visualization of potential outcomes. Functional evaluations are also part of the standard assessment, ensuring that issues such as nasal obstruction are properly diagnosed and addressed.

Patient safety remains a top priority. Dr. Naderi operates exclusively at accredited Hospital based surgical facilities, adhering to the highest standards of surgical care and post-operative monitoring.

Mastery of Complex Techniques

Dr. Naderi is proficient in both open and closed rhinoplasty techniques, as well as Structural and Preservation rhinoplasty techniques, tailoring his approach to the needs of each patient. In especially complex cases-such as those requiring extensive reconstruction-he is skilled in using rib cartilage grafts, a demanding procedure performed by only a select group of highly trained surgeons.

This advanced capability allows him to create long-lasting, natural-looking results even in patients with limited donor cartilage or previous surgical complications.

Reputation Built on Patient Satisfaction

Dr. Naderi’s practice is supported by thousands of positive patient reviews across platforms like Google, RealSelf.com, Healthgrades, and RateMDs. His extensive before-and-after galleries showcase a wide range of successful outcomes across diverse patient demographics, reflecting consistent excellence.

Importantly, Dr. Naderi’s integrity guides his interactions with patients. He frequently advises against surgery when he believes a patient’s expectations cannot be met, or when non-surgical options such as injectable fillers may offer a better solution. His honest, patient-first approach has earned him the trust of individuals and families throughout the region and beyond. Patients are often surprised seeing a plastic surgeon talking them out of surgery. But Dr. Naderi’s ethics are second to none and he never places financial gains before patient care.

Emphasis on Ethical, Compassionate Care

Surgical excellence is only part of what defines Dr. Naderi’s practice. Equally important is his emphasis on patient experience. From the initial consultation through the final follow-up, patients report feeling fully heard, respected, and supported. His commitment to compassionate care ensures that each patient is treated as an individual with unique goals and concerns.

Dr. Naderi also maintains full transparency about the risks and rewards of surgery, empowering patients to make informed decisions about their care. The transparency even extends to the cost of surgery, which is clearly posted on The Naderi Center website, allowing patients to know the cost and budget before making travel arrangements to fly in for consultation.

Locations and Accessibility

Dr. Naderi sees patients at The Naderi Center’s Chevy Chase location in Maryland and the Reston location in Virginia. Both locations are fully equipped to provide consultations, pre-surgical assessments, and post-operative care in a comfortable, welcoming environment.

The practice’s centralized locations make it accessible for patients throughout the Washington DC area (DMV) and for those traveling from out of state or internationally.

Setting the Standard in Rhinoplasty

Choosing a rhinoplasty surgeon is a significant decision with long-lasting effects on both appearance and quality of life. Dr. Shervin Naderi’s combination of focused expertise, advanced surgical skill, ethical patient care, and commitment to education sets a standard few can match.

For patients seeking a surgeon with a proven track record of success in both primary and revision rhinoplasty, Dr. Naderi offers an unparalleled level of experience and dedication making him a clear choice and destination of those looking to improve their lives and self confidence through nasal reshaping surgery. To learn more about Dr. Naderi, rhinoplasty options, or to schedule a consultation, visit The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology.

