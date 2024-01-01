Whisper North Provides Production Services For Season Three Of The HULU Series “Vanderpump Villa” 

15th April, UK: ​​Following the success of previous seasons in France and Italy, Whisper North helped secure the UK as the host for season three of “Vanderpump Villa”. After scouting the perfect setting, the team landed on the lush countryside of the South East. The show will launch on April 16th.

The production services venture began when Bunim/Murray Productions, the producers of the show, contacted Moscot Global Production Services (MGPS) seeking a production company to assist with a UK location search for the third season. Whisper North is the exclusive unscripted UK partner for MGPS, which has strategic partnerships across the world to help US companies navigate international production logistics and leverage the advantages of filming abroad.

Filming of “Vanderpump Villa” took place over the summer with Whisper North providing UK crew supply, production management, art department and location services, alongside end-to-end financial support, including cost reporting and accounts payable.

Tom McLennan Managing Director Whisper North said: “It’s been great to have been part of bringing a huge Hulu show to the UK with the team providing a 24-hour operation to produce another fantastic series. Enormous thanks to Moscot Global Production Services and Bunim/Murray for entrusting us with a huge American brand; it was amazing to create so much work for UK TV professionals.”

Gregg Moscot Founder of Moscot Global Production Services said, “Tom and his team did a fantastic job. It makes the service we provide so rewarding when our partners produce at such a high level.”

“Vanderpump Villa” streams on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Whisper North is the unscripted arm of The Whisper Group, led by Managing Director Tom McLennan and Head of Production, Anna Andrews. As well as providing production services for international partners, Whisper North produces Wheel of Fortune with Graham Norton for broadcasters in the UK and Australia.

About Whisper

The Whisper Group is a leading global multi-genre production company, delivering sports, documentaries, branded content, events and unscripted entertainment at scale and quality.

With teams across the UK, EMEA, US and Australasia, Whisper creates and delivers broadcast and digital content for premium clients, working across global events including Formula One, UEFA Champions League, Wimbledon, Roland-Garros, The Paralympics, FIFA World Cup and UEFA Women’s EURO.

Whisper produces innovative and creative campaigns for brands like Red Bull, BOSE, NEOM and Peloton, while also designing and delivering events such as EA’s esports series, BBC Sports Personality of the Year and FIFA Best. Across documentaries and unscripted entertainment, Whisper develops and executes award-winning documentaries (Ben Stokes: Phoenix From The Ashes and Sven),and highly-acclaimed popular quiz shows (Pictionary, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune). Whisper works with leading streamers and broadcasters, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, DAZN, BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Whisper’s creativity and storytelling is BAFTA winning and Emmy International nominated. It is also a Sunday Times Best Places to Work.

Media Contact:

matt.williams@keepcomms.com

+44 7818364184