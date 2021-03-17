Western Digital Releases Its First 2-in-1 Flash Drive for Moving Content Seamlessly Between iPhone and USB Type-C™ Devices

SanDisk® iXpand® Flash Drive Luxe supports fast and convenient file transfer between devices, as well as automatic back-up capabilities2 on iPhone

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Built for consumers who are searching for a stylish and reliable solution to share content across their compatible devices, including iPhone devices and Mac computers,1 Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) announced today the company’s first flash drive with dual Lightning and USB Type-C connectors, the SanDisk® iXpand® Flash Drive Luxe. With both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors and an all-metal casing, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe provides a sleek way for users to seamlessly access and move files between iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac and other USB Type-C devices, including Android™ phones.1





Western Digital resolves the hassle of moving files between devices with different connectors with the new SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe. This new flash drive comes with two connectors, which enables a quick move of files, eliminating the need to email content from one device to another in order to upload or save.1 Once files are on the drive, they can be transferred using the high-speed USB 3.0 connector to a USB Type-C-compatible computer. Consumers who want a heightened sense of privacy can password-protect their files and photos3 with the iXpand® Drive app. The app can also be used to free up space on an iPhone or to automatically back up photos, videos, documents and contacts without the hassle of a slow internet connection.2 The drive is available in 64GB*, 128GB* and 256GB*, allowing more space for photos, videos and games.2

“More often than before, consumers are testing the limits of their creative abilities through content creation on vlogs and social media on the go, which can be a burden without the proper tools,” said Susan Park, Vice President, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital. “The need to have several different digital storage solutions to accommodate multiple devices can be frustrating. The iXpand Flash Drive Luxe offers a streamlined solution to making content more accessible across devices so consumers can keep creating without worrying about connectivity or having enough space, with the reliability of a brand that’s trusted by millions of consumers around the world.”

Key Features

Seamlessly move content between compatible devices, iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac as well as USB Type-C devices, including Android phones. 1

All-metal casing flash drive with dual Lightning and USB Type-C connectors.

Easily free up space on iPhone devices so you can keep creating content. 1

Automatically back up iPhone photos, videos and more. 2

Password-protect your files across iPhone, PC and Mac devices. 1,3

Stylish dual-purpose swivel design protects connectors and features a keyring hole to take the drive on the go.

Pricing and Availability

The new SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is backed by a 2-year limited warranty and is available now at the Western Digital Store, Amazon and other select retailers. The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is available in 64GB*, 128GB* and 256GB* with MSRPs of $44.99, $59.99 and $89.99 USD respectively.

* 1GB = 1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage capacity less.



1 For iPhone, iPad Pro and iPod compatibility, see http://www.sandisk.com/support/ixpandcompatibility. Android™ device requires USB Type-C™ port and On-The-Go (OTG) support. See www.sandisk.com/dualdrive-c for list of compatible devices.



2 iXpand® Drive app required (except for Android devices). Available for download from the App Store. iOS 10.0.2 or higher required. Set up automatic backup within app settings. Terms and conditions apply.



3 Password protection is supported by iOS 10.0.2 and higher, macOS 10.9 and higher, Windows® 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10.

