Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tomorrow, Friday, May 5, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Pacific Time
PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “WMC”) (NYSE: WMC) today reported its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
BUSINESS UPDATE
The Company continues to execute on its business strategy to focus on residential real estate investments and to take actions to strengthen its balance sheet:
- For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company received $36.6 million from the repayment or paydown of Commercial Whole Loans, Non-Agency CMBS, and Other Securities;
- For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company received $30.7 million from the sale or repayment of Residential Whole Loans, and Non-Agency RMBS; and
- On May 2, 2023, the Company secured a new financing facility for its Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS portfolios, maturing in May 2024, with an initial amount outstanding of $60.0 million.
FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
The rising and volatile interest rate environment negatively impacted our first quarter GAAP financial results. Key measures for the quarter were as follows:
- GAAP book value per share was $16.46 at March 31, 2023.
- Economic book value(1) per share of $17.54at March 31, 2023.
- GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders and participating securities of $6.6 million, or $1.07 per share.
- Distributable Earnings(1) of $2.2 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share.
- Economic return(1)(2) on book value was 7.1% for the quarter.
- Economic return(1)(2) on economic book value was 3.83% for the quarter.
- 1.39% annualized net interest margin(1)(3)(4) on our investment portfolio.
- 2.6x recourse leverage as of March 31, 2023.
- On March 30, 2023, we declared a first quarter common dividend of $0.35 per share.
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP measure. Refer to pages 15 through 18 of this press release for reconciliations.
|
(2)
|
Economic return is calculated by taking the sum of; (i) the total dividends declared, and (ii) the change in book value during the period, divided by beginning book value.
|
(3)
|
Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives.
|
(4)
|
Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
“During the first quarter, we remained focused on strengthening our balance sheet and increasing our liquidity as the volatility in the equity and fixed income markets continued, and was further punctuated by the news of the two high profile bank failures,” said Bonnie Wongtrakool, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Despite this, our first quarter results improved sequentially from the fourth quarter, driven by higher earnings and improved asset prices across most of our portfolio. We also received approximately $67.3 million from the sale of, repayment or paydowns of investments and used the majority of these proceeds to further reduce recourse debt.
“For the first quarter, our GAAP book value per share increased 4.8% from the prior quarter, while economic book value per share increased 1.8%. We generated higher net interest income during the quarter, driven by a higher net interest margin and increased income from our interest rate swap positions, while our operating expenses declined sequentially from the prior quarter. Consequently, our distributable earnings of $2.2 million, or $0.36 per share, in the first quarter, were up approximately $200 thousand, or 7.8%, from the fourth quarter and exceeded the $0.35 per share dividend that we declared for the quarter.
“In March, we made the decision to reset our quarterly dividend to better reflect our near-term earnings power as we continue to reposition the portfolio. As we make further progress, we will reassess the level of the dividend based on a number of factors, including the future earnings power of the portfolio and the expected level of taxable income.
“Last August, we embarked upon a process to review strategic alternatives for the Company as the best path forward towards unlocking shareholder value. The market environment for mortgage REITs over the last several quarters has been remarkably challenging, with record levels of interest rate volatility and increasing risks to economic growth. This has added complexity to our exploration of strategic partners. As fellow shareholders, we are committed to concluding this process as quickly and responsibly as we can, and we will provide an update at the appropriate time.”
Greg Handler, Chief Investment Officer of the Company, added, “We remained focused on maximizing the value of our portfolio and increasing our total liquidity. During the quarter, we received payoffs in our residential whole loan and non-agency CMBS portfolios while also rotating some of our holdings in residential credit securities. In addition, we sold our interest in the junior mezzanine loan that had been on non-accrual, receiving proceeds of $8.8 million, its fair value at year-end. While spread widening put further pressure on the value of some of our commercial assets, this was more than offset by spread tightening on our residential whole loans and securities. We continue to focus on monetizing our commercial holdings in a disciplined manner with the ongoing goal of strengthening our balance sheet and improving our liquidity.”
OPERATING RESULTS
The below table reflects a summary of our operating results:
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2023
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
GAAP Results
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
$
|
4,355
|
|
|
$
|
4,771
|
|
Other Income (Loss):
|
|
|
|
|
Realized gain (loss), net
|
|
|
(82,818
|
)
|
|
|
(3,118
|
)
|
Unrealized gain (loss), net
|
|
|
90,316
|
|
|
|
2,427
|
|
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
|
|
|
(950
|
)
|
|
|
(381
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
Other Income (Loss)
|
|
|
6,605
|
|
|
|
(967
|
)
|
Total Expenses
|
|
|
4,380
|
|
|
|
4,743
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
6,580
|
|
|
|
(938
|
)
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
(105
|
)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
6,568
|
|
|
$
|
(833
|
)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities
|
|
$
|
6,567
|
|
|
$
|
(828
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic/Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.07
|
|
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
Non-GAAP Results
|
|
|
|
|
Distributable Earnings(1)
|
|
$
|
2,174
|
|
|
$
|
2,018
|
|
Distributable Earnings per Common Share – Basic/Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
Weighted average yield(2)(3)
|
|
|
5.29
|
%
|
|
|
5.02
|
%
|
Effective cost of funds(3)
|
|
|
4.31
|
%
|
|
|
4.46
|
%
|
Annualized net interest margin(2)(3)
|
|
|
1.39
|
%
|
|
|
1.24
|
%
|
(1) For a reconciliation of GAAP Income to Distributable Earnings, refer to page 15 of this press release.
|
(2) Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives.
|
(3) Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.
INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
Investment Activity
As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned an aggregate investment portfolio with a fair market value totaling $2.4 billion. The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our portfolio by investment category as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
|
Investment Type
|
Balance at December 31, 2022
|
Purchases
|
Loan Modification
/Capitalized Interest
|
Principal Payments
and Basis
Recovery
|
Proceeds
from
Sales
|
Transfers
to REO
|
Realized Gain/(Loss)
|
Unrealized Gain/(loss)
|
Premium and
discount
amortization,
net
|
Balance at
March 31,
2023
|
Agency RMBS and Agency RMBS IOs
|
$
|
767
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
66
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
837
|
Non-Agency RMBS
|
|
23,687
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(131
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
948
|
|
|
(53
|
)
|
|
24,451
|
|
Non-Agency CMBS
|
|
85,435
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(20,252
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(2,815
|
)
|
|
316
|
|
|
62,682
|
|
Other securities(1)
|
|
27,262
|
|
|
4,714
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(6,630
|
)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(1,565
|
)
|
|
1,178
|
|
|
(102
|
)
|
|
24,857
|
|
Total MBS and other securities
|
|
137,151
|
|
|
4,714
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(20,379
|
)
|
|
(6,630
|
)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(1,567
|
)
|
|
(623
|
)
|
|
161
|
|
|
112,827
|
|
Residential Whole Loans
|
|
1,091,145
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
(30,514
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
14,500
|
|
|
(721
|
)
|
|
1,074,417
|
|
Residential Bridge Loans
|
|
2,849
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(75
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,782
|
|
Commercial Loans
|
|
90,002
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(930
|
)
|
|
(8,776
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(81,223
|
)
|
|
80,055
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
79,182
|
|
Securitized commercial loans
|
|
1,085,103
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(4,036
|
)
|
|
7,157
|
|
|
1,088,224
|
|
Real Estate Owned
|
|
2,255
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
2,255
|
|
Total Investments
|
$
|
2,408,505
|
$
|
4,714
|
$
|
7
|
$
|
(51,898
|
)
|
$
|
(15,378
|
)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(82,818
|
)
|
$
|
89,904
|
|
$
|
6,651
|
|
$
|
2,359,687
|
|
(1) At March 31, 2023 other securities include GSE Credit Risk Transfer Securities with an estimated fair value of $23.6 million and Student Loan ABS with a fair value of $1.2 million.
Portfolio Characteristics
Residential Real Estate Investments
The Company’s focus on residential real estate related investments includes but is not limited to non-qualified residential whole loans (“Non-QM Loans”), non-agency RMBS, and other related assets. The Company believes this focus allows it to address attractive market opportunities.
Residential Whole Loans
The Company’s Residential Whole Loans have low LTVs and are comprised of 2,892 adjustable and fixed rate Non-QM and investor mortgages. The following table presents certain information about our Residential Whole Loans investment portfolio at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average
|
Current Coupon Rate
|
|
Number of Loans
|
|
Principal
Balance
|
|
Original LTV
|
|
Original
FICO Score(1)
|
|
Expected
Life (years)
|
|
Contractual
Maturity
(years)
|
|
Coupon
Rate
|
2.01% – 3.00%
|
|
39
|
|
$
|
22,148
|
|
66.3%
|
|
758
|
|
8.9
|
|
28.1
|
|
2.9%
|
3.01% – 4.00%
|
|
369
|
|
|
203,837
|
|
|
66.9%
|
|
760
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
28.5
|
|
|
3.7%
|
4.01% – 5.00%
|
|
1,307
|
|
|
440,632
|
|
|
64.2%
|
|
749
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
25.8
|
|
|
4.6%
|
5.01% – 6.00%
|
|
910
|
|
|
358,242
|
|
|
65.4%
|
|
742
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
26.4
|
|
|
5.5%
|
6.01% – 7.00%
|
|
252
|
|
|
104,334
|
|
|
69.6%
|
|
742
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
28.1
|
|
|
6.4%
|
7.01% – 8.00%
|
|
15
|
|
|
5,601
|
|
|
75.3%
|
|
730
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
7.4%
|
Total
|
|
2,892
|
|
|
1,134,794
|
|
|
65.7%
|
|
749
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
26.7
|
|
|
4.8%
|
(1) The original FICO score is not available for 226 loans with a principal balance of approximately $73.9 million at March 31, 2023. We have excluded these loans from the weighted average.
The following table presents the aging of the Residential Whole Loans as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
Residential Whole Loans
|
|
|
No of
Loans
|
|
Principal
|
|
Fair Value
|
Current
|
|
2,855
|
|
$
|
1,113,695
|
|
$
|
1,054,337
|
1-30 days
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
11,711
|
|
|
|
11,358
|
|
31-60 days
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
1,427
|
|
|
|
1,298
|
|
61-90 days
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
934
|
|
|
|
874
|
|
90+ days
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
7,027
|
|
|
|
6,550
|
|
Total
|
|
2,892
|
|
|
$
|
1,134,794
|
|
|
$
|
1,074,417
|
Non-Agency RMBS
The following table presents the fair value and weighted average purchase price for each of our Non-agency RMBS categories, including IOs accounted for as derivatives, together with certain of their respective underlying loan collateral attributes and current performance metrics as of March 31, 2023 (fair value dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average
|
Category
|
|
Fair Value
|
|
Purchase
Price
|
|
Life (Years)
|
|
Original LTV
|
|
Original
FICO
|
|
60+ Day
Delinquent
|
|
CPR
|
Prime
|
|
$
|
12,103
|
|
$
|
80.82
|
|
8.9
|
|
67.6%
|
|
747
|
|
1.1%
|
|
16.5%
|
Alt-A
|
|
|
12,348
|
|
|
|
48.89
|
|
|
16.7
|
|
|
81.3%
|
|
661
|
|
|
17.5%
|
|
8.0%
|
Total
|
|
$
|
24,451
|
|
|
$
|
64.69
|
|
|
12.9
|
|
|
74.6%
|
|
704
|
|
|
9.4%
|
|
12.2%
Commercial Real Estate Investments
Non-Agency CMBS
The following table presents certain characteristics of our Non-Agency CMBS portfolio as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
Principal
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average
|
Type
|
|
Vintage
|
|
Balance
|
|
Fair Value
|
|
Life (Years)
|
|
Original LTV
|
Conduit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2006-2009
|
|
$
|
68
|
|
$
|
67
|
|
0.6
|
|
88.7%
|
|
|
2010-2020
|
|
|
14,982
|
|
|
|
10,087
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
62.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,050
|
|
|
|
10,154
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
62.7%
|
Single Asset:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010-2020
|
|
|
73,940
|
|
|
|
52,528
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
66.0%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
88,990
|
|
|
$
|
62,682
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
65.4%
Commercial Loans
The following table presents our commercial loan investments as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
|
Loan
|
Loan Type
|
Principal
Balance
|
Fair Value
|
Original
LTV
|
Interest
Rate
|
Maturity
Date
|
Extension
Option
|
Collateral
|
Geographic
Location
|
CRE 4
|
Interest-Only
First Mortgage
|
|
22,204
|
|
22,033
|
63%
|
1-Month
SOFR plus
3.38%
|
8/6/2025(1)
|
None
|
Retail
|
CT
|
CRE 5
|
Interest-Only
First Mortgage
|
|
24,535
|
|
|
23,804
|
|
62%
|
1-Month
LIBOR plus
3.75%
|
11/6/2023(2)
|
One – 12
month
extension
|
Hotel
|
NY
|
CRE 6
|
Interest-Only
First Mortgage
|
|
13,207
|
|
|
12,813
|
|
62%
|
1-Month
LIBOR plus
3.75%
|
11/6/2023(2)
|
One – 12
month
extension
|
Hotel
|
CA
|
CRE 7
|
Interest-Only
First Mortgage
|
|
7,259
|
|
|
7,042
|
|
62%
|
1-Month
LIBOR plus
3.75%
|
11/6/2023(2)
|
One – 12
month
extension
|
Hotel
|
IL, FL
|
SBC 3(3)
|
Interest-Only
First Mortgage
|
|
13,500
|
|
|
13,490
|
|
49%
|
1-Month
LIBOR plus
5.00%
|
5/5/2023
|
One – 3
month
extension
|
Nursing
Facilities
|
CT
|
|
|
$
|
80,705
|
|
$
|
79,182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) CRE 4 was granted a three-year extension through August 6, 2025, with a principal pay down of $16.2 million.
|
(2) CRE 5, 6, and 7 were each granted one-year extensions through November 6, 2023.
|
(3) In January 2023, the SBC 3 loan was partially paid down by $862 thousand to bring the unpaid principal balance to $13.5 million, and extended the maturity date through May 5, 2023 for a 50 bps extension fee and an increased margin from 4.47% to 5.00%. Borrower may, at its option, extend the above Maturity Date for an additional period of three months through August 4, 2023, with an additional required paydown of $750 thousand and an increased margin from 5.00% to 5.50%.
Commercial Loan Payoffs
On February 3, 2023, the CRE 3 loan was sold to an unaffiliated third party for its fair value at December 31, 2022 of $8.8 million. At the time of sale, the Company recognized a realized loss of $81.2 million and a related reversal of unrealized loss of the same amount.
PORTFOLIO FINANCING AND HEDGING
Financing
The following table sets forth additional information regarding the Company’s portfolio financing arrangements as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
|
Securities Pledged
|
|
Repurchase Agreement
Borrowings
|
|
Weighted Average
Interest Rate on
Borrowings
Outstanding at end
of period
|
|
Weighted Average
Remaining Maturity
(days)
|
Short-Term Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agency RMBS
|
|
$
|
284
|
|
5.63%
|
|
31
|
Non-Agency RMBS(1)
|
|
|
38,842
|
|
|
7.96%
|
|
116
|
|
Residential Whole Loans(2)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—%
|
|
0
|
|
Residential Bridge Loans(2)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—%
|
|
0
|
|
Commercial Loans(2)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—%
|
|
0
|
|
Other Securities
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—%
|
|
0
|
|
Total short term borrowings
|
|
|
39,126
|
|
|
7.94%
|
|
115
|
|
Long Term Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Agency CMBS(1)
|
|
|
44,443
|
|
|
6.74%
|
|
32
|
|
Non-Agency RMBS
|
|
|
19,129
|
|
|
6.82%
|
|
32
|
|
Other Securities
|
|
|
16,962
|
|
|
6.83%
|
|
32
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
|
80,534
|
|
|
6.78%
|
|
32
|
|
Residential Whole Loan Facility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential Whole Loans(2)
|
|
|
3,598
|
|
|
7.17%
|
|
208
|
|
Commercial Whole Loan Facility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Loans
|
|
|
48,032
|
|
|
6.81%
|
|
217
|
|
Total long term borrowings
|
|
|
132,164
|
|
|
6.80%
|
|
104
|
|
Repurchase agreements borrowings
|
|
$
|
171,290
|
|
|
7.06%
|
|
107
|
|
(1) Includes repurchase agreement borrowings on securities eliminated upon VIE consolidation.
|
(2) Repurchase agreement borrowings on loans owned are through trust certificates. The trust certificates are eliminated in consolidation.
Residential Whole Loan Facility
The facility was extended on November 9, 2022 and matures on October 25, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.25%, with a SOFR floor of 0.25%. We finance our Non-QM Residential Whole Loans held in RMI 2015 Trust under this facility. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $3.6 million. The borrowings are secured by $3.4 million in non-QM loans and one REO property with a carrying value of $2.3 million as of March 31, 2023.
Commercial Whole Loan Facility
The facility was extended on November 9, 2022 and matures on November 3, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.25%. As of March 31, 2023, the outstanding balance under this facility was $48.0 million. The borrowing is secured by the performing commercial loans that are held in CRE LLC, with an estimated fair market value of $65.7 million as of March 31, 2023.
Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility
The facility was extended on May 2, 2022 and matured on May 2, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.00%. As of March 31, 2023, the outstanding balance under this facility was $80.5 million. The borrowing is secured by investments with an estimated fair market value of $108.5 million as of March 31, 2023.
On May 2, 2023, the Company secured a new financing facility for its Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS portfolios, maturing in May 2024, with an initial amount outstanding of $60.0 million.
Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes
2024 Notes
As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $86.3 million aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes outstanding. The 2024 Notes mature on September 15, 2024, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by the holders pursuant to their terms, and are not redeemable by us except during the final three months prior to maturity.
Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes
As of March 31, 2023, the Company has completed four Residential Whole Loan securitizations. The mortgage-backed notes issued are non-recourse to the Company and effectively finance $1.1 billion of Residential Whole Loans as of March 31, 2023.
Arroyo 2019-2
The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2019-2 securitization trust at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
|
Classes
|
Principal Balance
|
Coupon
|
Carrying Value
|
Contractual
Maturity
|
Offered Notes:
|
|
|
|
|
Class A-1
|
$
|
159,413
|
3.3%
|
$
|
159,413
|
4/25/2049
|
Class A-2
|
|
8,549
|
|
3.5%
|
|
8,549
|
|
4/25/2049
|
Class A-3
|
|
13,545
|
|
3.8%
|
|
13,545
|
|
4/25/2049
|
Class M-1
|
|
25,055
|
|
4.8%
|
|
25,055
|
|
4/25/2049
|
|
|
206,562
|
|
|
|
206,562
|
|
|
Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Cost
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
2,382
|
|
|
Total
|
$
|
206,562
|
|
|
$
|
204,180
|
|
The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $31.5 million at March 31, 2023. The retained Arroyo 2019-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.
Arroyo 2020-1
The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2020-1 securitization trust at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
|
Classes
|
Principal Balance
|
Coupon
|
Carrying Value
|
Contractual
Maturity
|
Offered Notes:
|
|
|
|
|
Class A-1A
|
$
|
71,442
|
1.7%
|
$
|
71,442
|
3/25/2055
|
Class A-1B
|
|
8,477
|
|
2.1%
|
|
8,477
|
|
3/25/2055
|
Class A-2
|
|
13,518
|
|
2.9%
|
|
13,518
|
|
3/25/2055
|
Class A-3
|
|
17,963
|
|
3.3%
|
|
17,963
|
|
3/25/2055
|
Class M-1
|
|
11,739
|
|
4.3%
|
|
11,739
|
|
3/25/2055
|
Subtotal
|
|
123,139
|
|
|
|
123,139
|
|
|
Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
1,421
|
|
|
Total
|
$
|
123,139
|
|
|
$
|
121,718
|
|
The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $21.3 million at March 31, 2023. The retained Arroyo 2020-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.
Arroyo 2022-1
The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2022-1 securitization trust at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
|
Classes
|
Principal Balance
|
Coupon
|
Fair Value
|
Contractual
Maturity
|
Offered Notes:
|
|
|
|
|
Class A-1A
|
$
|
207,475
|
2.5%
|
$
|
190,278
|
12/25/2056
|
Class A-1B
|
|
82,942
|
|
3.3%
|
|
73,339
|
|
12/25/2056
|
Class A-2
|
|
21,168
|
|
3.6%
|
|
17,002
|
|
12/25/2056
|
Class A-3
|
|
28,079
|
|
3.7%
|
|
20,975
|
|
12/25/2056
|
Class M-1
|
|
17,928
|
|
3.7%
|
|
12,649
|
|
12/25/2056
|
Total
|
$
|
357,592
|
|
|
$
|
314,243
|
|
The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $35.4 million at March 31, 2023. The retained Arroyo 2022-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.
Arroyo 2022-2
The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2022-2 securitization trust at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
|
Classes
|
Principal Balance
|
Coupon
|
Fair Value
|
Contractual
Maturity
|
Offered Notes:
|
|
|
|
|
Class A-1
|
$
|
260,794
|
5.0%
|
$
|
254,516
|
7/25/2057
|
Class A-2
|
|
22,199
|
|
5.0%
|
|
21,549
|
|
7/25/2057
|
Class A-3
|
|
27,050
|
|
5.0%
|
|
25,947
|
|
7/25/2057
|
Class M-1
|
|
17,694
|
|
5.0%
|
|
15,808
|
|
7/25/2057
|
Subtotal
|
|
327,737
|
|
|
|
317,820
|
|
|
Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Total
|
$
|
327,737
|
|
|
$
|
317,820
|
|
The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $39.3 million at March 31, 2023. The retained Arroyo 2022-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Notes
CSMC 2014 USA
The following table summarizes CSMC 2014 USA’s commercial mortgage pass-through certificates at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands), which is non-recourse to the Company:
|
Classes
|
Principal Balance
|
Coupon
|
Fair Value
|
Contractual
Maturity
|
Class A-1
|
$
|
120,391
|
3.3%
|
$
|
109,142
|
9/11/2025
|
Class A-2
|
|
531,700
|
|
4.0%
|
|
482,927
|
|
9/11/2025
|
Class B
|
|
136,400
|
|
4.2%
|
|
117,660
|
|
9/11/2025
|
Class C
|
|
94,500
|
|
4.3%
|
|
77,566
|
|
9/11/2025
|
Class D
|
|
153,950
|
|
4.4%
|
|
115,780
|
|
9/11/2025
|
Class E
|
|
180,150
|
|
4.4%
|
|
99,911
|
|
9/11/2025
|
Class F
|
|
153,600
|
|
4.4%
|
|
70,434
|
|
9/11/2025
|
Class X-1(1)
|
|
n/a
|
|
0.7%
|
|
6,604
|
|
9/11/2025
|
Class X-2(1)
|
|
n/a
|
|
0.2%
|
|
1,368
|
|
9/11/2025
|
|
$
|
1,370,691
|
|
|
$
|
1,081,392
|
|
|
(1) Class X-1 and X-2 are interest-only classes with notional balances of $652.1 million and $733.5 million as of March 31, 2023, respectively.
The above table does not reflect the portion of the Class F bond held by the Company because the bond is eliminated in consolidation. The Company’s ownership interest in the Class F bonds represents a controlling financial interest, which resulted in consolidation of the trust. The bond had a fair market value of $6.8 million at March 31, 2023. The securitized debt of the CSMC USA can only be settled with the commercial loan with an outstanding principal balance of approximately $1.4 billion at March 31, 2023, that serves as collateral for the securitized debt and is non-recourse to the Company.
Derivatives Activity
The following table summarizes the Company’s derivative instruments at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
|
Other Derivative Instruments
|
|
Notional Amount
|
|
Fair Value
|
Interest rate swaps, asset
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Credit default swaps, asset
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
TBA securities, asset
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other derivative instruments, assets
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate swaps, liability
|
|
$
|
82,000
|
|
$
|
(121
|
)
|
Credit default swaps, liability
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
TBA securities, liability
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total other derivative instruments, liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
(121
|
)
|
Total other derivative instruments, net
|
|
|
|
$
|
(121
|
)
DIVIDEND
For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company declared a $0.35 dividend per share, generating a dividend yield of approximately 15.3% based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock of $9.13 on March 31, 2023.
