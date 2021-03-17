West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office Now Scheduling Appointments Online for In-Person Services

Easily schedule appointments for all locations via mobile device, computer or phone

CHARLESTON, W.Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office (WVSOS) is now taking appointments for in-person services for business registration, elections, general business filings, licensing applications, notary publics, service of process and many more.

The WVSOS Appointments Online service, developed in partnership with NIC West Virginia, provides the ability to make appointments from a mobile device or computer by visiting https://apps.wv.gov/Appt/SOS/. Customers without internet access can call (304) 558-8000 or toll free at (866) 767-8683 to schedule an appointment.

Customers will receive a text and/or email confirmation for the appointment along with a reminder notification prior to the appointment. Appointments are available for the following office locations:

Main Office – State Capitol Complex, Charleston

WV One Stop Business Center, Charleston

North Central WV Business Hub, Clarksburg

Eastern Panhandle Business Hub, Martinsburg

“We are pleased to announce the launch of the new online appointments for in-person services,” said West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner. “While most services can be accessed through the office’s secure online systems, which are available 24/7, the new appointments app provides for the resumption of in-person services for those customers who need it. It also helps our staff control the amount of foot traffic to office locations for everyone’s safety.”

The WVSOS Appointments Online is developed and maintained by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office in partnership with NIC West Virginia, formerly WV.gov.

About WV.gov

WV.gov is the official website of the state of West Virginia (https://www.wv.gov) and is the result of an innovative public-private partnership between the state and NIC West Virginia. NIC West Virginia works with state and local government agencies to build and manage interactive online services and is a subsidiary of digital government solutions firm NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV).

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,100 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In 2020, NIC securely processed 400 million online transactions and more than $24 billion on behalf of government agencies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NIC also developed 130 new solutions to address crisis communications, pandemic unemployment, COVID-19 testing and vaccine scheduling. Learn more at www.egov.com.

Contacts

Ian McQuinn | NIC West Virginia



General Manager



(304) 414-0265 x 1106 | [email protected]

Kara Cowie | NIC Inc



Director of Corporate Communications



816-813-2350 | [email protected]

Michael L. Queen | West Virginia Secretary of State



Deputy Chief of Staff &



Director of Communications



(304) 368-6339 | [email protected]