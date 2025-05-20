WePlay Studios will host a conference dedicated to virtual production technology, the POSTNAB Production Open House

WePlay Studios, a content-driven production company, is hosting the POSTNAB Production Open House, a three-day event focused on knowledge exchange about video production excellence. The POSTNAB Production Open House will take place on May 28-30, 2025, in the company’s newly opened venue for content filming in Inglewood, California.

INGLEWOOD, Calif., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — POSTNAB Production Open House will serve as a networking and educational event for current industry leaders and practitioners who are shaping the future of film, television, media production and broadcasting today. During workshops and keynote presentations, participants will discuss emerging trends and challenges of the production sphere, as well as the possibilities and future of virtual production technology in content making.

Among the confirmed participants of the event will be such production industry leaders as Disguise, AJA Video Systems, HP, The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA), Leica, KeyCode Media, CG Pro, ARRI, Illumination Dynamics, Vizrt, Evertz, True Performance, Global Objects, Filmotechnic.

“This initiative was born from the desire to unite the best of broadcast, cinema, and real-time technology under one roof – not to impress, but to inspire. The POSTNAB Production Open House is a celebration of creativity, technology, and human passion to reimagine storytelling.

We build this experience in partnership with the industry’s most forward-thinking minds because shared innovation drives meaningful change. At WePlay Studios, we believe virtual production is a tool and language that brings together directors, engineers, artists, broadcasters, and visionaries to craft the future of content. We are not just building pipelines – we are building the future of production all together,” said Aleksii Gutiantov, head of virtual production at WePlay Studios.

Speakers of the POSTNAB Production Open House:

Nicholas Lucin, key account manager at Vizrt

Ely Stacy, technical solutions lead at Disguise

Jake Stone, senior vice president of commercial at Disguise

Barry Goch, product marketing manager at AJA Video Systems

Stephan Ukas-Bradley, vice president of solutions at ARRI

Jacqueline Cooper, сo-founder of CG Pro

Art Adams, product specialist, at ARRI

Jess Loren, chief executive officer at Global Objects

Erick Geisler, chief technology officer at Global Objects

Carin Mazaira, marketing manager in media and entertainment at Leica

Henry Mountain, sales manager in media and entertainment at Leica

Kevin Descheemaeker, general manager at Filmotechnic

The event is powered by WePlay Studios in partnership with the industry-leading visual experience platform Disguise under the leadership of the Сity of Inglewood.

