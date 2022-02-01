WellSaid Wins 2024 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies

WellSaid provides proprietary AI voiceover technology, and the company’s long-form Text-to-Speech (TTS) system offers predictive controls throughout the voice creation process – including pace, loudness, pauses, respelling, and multi-speaker features. WellSaid’s AI voices achieve human parity, bringing imperfections and authenticity to conversations for advanced voiceover capability.

WellSaid voices are built using human vocal data from voice actors. The company obtains permission to use the data its models are trained on and seeks collaborative partnerships with industry voice actors. WellSaid does not claim any intellectual property or ownership rights over material or content that users provide, and explicit consent from individuals is required before creating a voice avatar.

The in-house TTS technology provides unique voices in 120+ regional styles as well as personalized voices, offering real-time collaboration capabilities and total automation of the voiceover creation process. With WellSaid’s AI voice technology, brands and organizations can optimize content production workflows, and apply AI voiceovers to all audio and voice-based messaging, applications, products, and internal production tools to craft an authentic, consistent brand voice across all digital content. Specific use cases include corporate training, advertising, voice-based products and experiences, and video production to name a few.

“Third-party, blind listener evaluations have confirmed our model’s indistinguishable performance compared to real voices. This aspect, combined with our exclusive, licensed voice data, which follows responsible AI, is why we are trusted by 50% of Fortune 500 companies,” said Brian Cook, CEO of WellSaid. “Thank you to AI Breakthrough for this special award. Looking ahead, we’ll continue to embrace the responsibility that accompanies the introduction and evolution of mainstream AI technology, and this commitment extends to both our voice actors and users.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“WellSaid’s AI technology captures audience attention and elevates content engagement across every industry. The right audio experience is proven to lead to higher information retention, engagement, and emotional resonance. But many brands can’t access professional audio production hardware or correction software at scale,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Ethically responsible WellSaid creates the right audio experience time after time at scale, and with consistently high quality for every size company. We’re pleased to recognize them with the ‘Best Text to Speech Solution’ award!”

Additionally, WellSaid Studio is a space where teams explore ethically sourced diverse voices tailored to voice style, gender, region and tone to create training, product marketing, and advertising videos at scale. The WellSaid API lets companies give voice to their products and experiences, scale their content in a variety of use cases, and WellSaid Custom Voices unlocks the ability for businesses to craft unique brand and personalized voices for diverse content needs.

WellSaid pioneers ethical AI voiceover, achieving human parity through its advanced text-to-speech technology. Powered by proprietary AI models, WellSaid crafts unique voices with diverse dialects, accents, and languages to optimize content for corporate training, advertising, products/experiences, video production, publishing, and audiobooks. Built with ethics at its core, WellSaid is trusted by leading brands; including LinkedIn, T-Mobile, ServiceNow, Accenture, and others.

