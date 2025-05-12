Wellgistics Health Reports 36% Revenue Growth in Q1 2025 as Manufacturer Access and Pharmacy Onboarding Accelerate

Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX, “Wellgistics Health”), a healthcare infrastructure and pharmaceutical distribution company leveraging proprietary technology, today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Revenue for the Q1 2025 quarter increased to $10.86 million from zero during the comparable period last year on a GAAP basis. Had the Company acquired Wood Sage and Wellgistics LLC as of January 1, 2024, the $10.86 revenue figure of Q1 2025 would be compared to $7.97 million on a pro forma basis for the same period in 2024, representing approximately a 36% year-over-year increase on a non-GAAP basis.

“Our Q1 growth reflects the momentum we are building across every part of the business,” said Brian Norton, CEO of Wellgistics Health. “We’re expanding our manufacturer relationships, broadening our product portfolio, and registered 354 new pharmacies this quarter-nearly two-thirds of which have already placed at least one order. We’re also laying the groundwork for the next phase of scale with new hub service capabilities and technology infrastructure, including the upcoming expansion of our Peek platform.”

“Since the IPO in March, Brian has moved with speed and precision to reshape Wellgistics Health into a modern, execution-driven healthcare platform,” said Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman of the Board. “He has rebuilt the executive team into one of the most capable leadership groups in the industry and supercharged every aspect of the business-from commercial operations to pharmacy expansion to manufacturer access. This quarter’s results are an early indication of what’s possible. While we have structured financial tools like the ELOC to support strategic acceleration, we are committed to deploying capital only when it directly fuels outsized growth and market share expansion.”

Wellgistics Health expects continued momentum in Q2, supported by expanded clinical fulfillment capacity, new manufacturer integrations, and scaled deployment of its pharmacy hub platform.

About Wellgistics Health

Wellgistics Health, Inc. is a publicly traded healthcare infrastructure company redefining how medications move, are priced, and reach patients. The company operates across pharmaceutical distribution, prescription technology, and clinical fulfillment-connecting over 150 direct manufacturer contracts to a nationwide network of over 6,000 independent pharmacies.

Wellgistics Health provides real-time prescription hub services, compliance-driven logistics, and patient-first fulfillment solutions, while equipping pharmacies with integrated financial, clinical, and digital tools. Its end-to-end platform supports a broad range of therapeutic areas from specialty-lite to chronic maintenance medications by eliminating friction, accelerating reimbursements, and enabling direct, transparent connections between manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, and patients.

