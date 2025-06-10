Wellgistics Health Joins OptiSource to Expand Access and Drive Savings for Independent Pharmacies

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) (“Wellgistics Health”), a next-generation drug distribution, digital script routing, and hub fulfillment platform, is proud to announce its official membership in OptiSource, LLC, a group purchasing organization that provides innovative business solutions, group purchasing programs, and other efficiency-enhancing and cost-saving services to its members. This strategic move significantly enhances Wellgistics Health’s purchasing power, product access, and support for community-based pharmacy partners.

By joining OptiSource, Wellgistics Health strengthens its ability to offer competitive pricing on generics, greater formulary depth, and expanded access to shortage and specialty items, ensuring that independent pharmacies can continue to thrive in a landscape dominated by larger chain and vertically integrated competitors.

“Our partnership with OptiSource reinforces our commitment to empowering independent pharmacies with every advantage possible,” said Brian Norton, CEO of Wellgistics Health. “Through OptiSource, we’re bringing our customers more purchasing power, more products, and more confidence in their supply chain.”

About OptiSource

OptiSource is a national generic sourcing consortium composed of over a dozen regional pharmaceutical wholesalers and distributors. It works directly with top-tier manufacturers to negotiate volume-based pricing, ensuring smaller players receive the kinds of terms typically reserved for the industry’s largest buyers.

As a member of OptiSource, Wellgistics Health gains access to:

Nationally negotiated pricing across a wide range of generics, including specialty and niche products

Improved contract terms and rebate programs

Stability of long-standing contracts and industry reputation

Strategic partnerships with the largest generic manufacturers

Empowering Independent Pharmacies

Wellgistics Health has long been an advocate for independent pharmacies, offering customized solutions, transparent pricing, and hands-on service. With this new affiliation, the Company strengthens its role as a preferred secondary and primary source of generic pharmaceuticals for retail, compounding, and specialty providers across the U.S.

About Wellgistics Health

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ: WGRX) moves medications from maker to taker-faster, cheaper, and smarter. Its vertically integrated platform connects U.S.-based pharmaceutical manufacturers directly to providers, pharmacies, employer groups, and patients. From wholesale distribution and digital routing to cash-pay fulfillment and hub services like eligibility, adherence, and prior authorization-it manages the entire prescription journey. A PBM alternative, but PBM-agnostic, Wellgistics Health delivers seamless, compliant, end-to-end solutions designed to restore access, transparency, and trust across the healthcare system.

For more information, visit www.wellgisticshealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When Wellgistics Health uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Wellgistics Health’s statements regarding Wellgistics Health’s strategy and descriptions of its future operations, prospects, and plans, including without limitation its plan in connection with certain financings and cryptocurrencies and outlook and actions with respect to incurring future expenses. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from Wellgistics Health’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other risks detailed in our reports and statements filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in Wellgistics Health’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact: media@wellgisticshealth.com

Investor Relations: investors@wellgisticshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

SOURCE: Wellgistics Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire