Wellgistics Health Adds Quantum Key Encryption to PharmacyChain(TM) AI-Enabled Blockchain Smart Contract Partnership with DataVault AI

Feasibility assessment completed, PharmacyChain™ to leverage Datavault AI’s edge network and quantum key encryption to improve data driven outcomes in $634 billion prescription drug market

Quantum key encryption fortities pharmacies from quantum’s pending encryption-busting impact on traditional encryption methods

Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX), a health information technology leader, integrating proprietary pharmacy dispensing optimization artificial intelligence (‘AI’) platform EinsteinRx™ into its patented blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain™, today provided an update on its strategic licensing partnership with DataVault AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT), a Pioneer in AI-driven data valuation, monetization, and secure tokenization within Web 3.0 environments.

Through this partnership, Wellgistics has licensed DataVault AI’s advanced technology platform to integrate proprietary blockchain-enabled tokenization and blockchain-enabled smart contract capabilities into its patented PharmacyChain™ platform. This enables tokenization of Wellgistics’ AI-enabled pharmacy chain – powered by its EinsteinRx™ pharmacy dispensing optimization artificial intelligence – creating secure, immutable digital twins of real-world pharmacy processes, transactions, and assets.

The U.S. prescription drug market, where independent pharmacies play a vital role, represents a $634 billion market opportunity, projected to grow to $883 billion by 2030 according to Grandview Research. This market continues to face significant challenges, including supply chain inefficiencies, lack of transparency, fraud, waste, and delayed payments that strain pharmacy profitability and patient care. The global blockchain in healthcare market currently stands at $11 billion USD, and is projected to grow to $214 billion by 2030 according to Grandview Research, with compound annual rates expected to exceed 60% per year. The size of these two markets expected to be disrupted by EinsteinRx and PharmacyChain underscore the transformative potential that distributed ledger technologies possess to improve traceability, security, and automation in healthcare.

DataVault AI’s industry-leading platform, including its patented Information Data Exchange® (IDE) and expertise in securely attaching physical assets to immutable blockchain metadata, provide the foundational intellectual property that enables this tokenization. By leveraging DataVault AI’s robust, regulatory-compliant technology, Wellgistics can create tokenized digital representations of pharmacy chain elements – from prescription fulfillment to supply chain provenance – facilitating seamless smart contract execution, real-time data integrity, reduced intermediaries, and new avenues for efficient, trustless transactions across its network of over 6,500 pharmacies.

The companies have successfully completed the feasibility assessment phase and established key milestones toward pilot deployment by year-end 2026:

Complete initial selection of which blockchain platforms are most suitable for the initial deployment of PharmacyChain by the end of the first quarter of 2026;

Establish the ‘closed loop’ initial HIPAA-compliant data transfers required to close a smart contract-enabled prescription drug transactions (the ‘PharmacyChain Contract’) via Wellgistics’ own pharmacy by the end of the second quarter of 2026;

Successfully close a PharmacyChain Contract via a pilot program with an early adopter pharmacy from among Wellgistics’ 6,500 independent pharmacy clients (the ‘Wellgistics Pharmacy Network’) by the end of the third quarter of 2026;

Begin to expand marketing of PharmacyChain to the entire Wellgistics Pharmacy Network by year-end 2026.

“Partnering with DataVault AI represented a crucial step forward for Wellgistics as we prepare to deploy out technologies in our efforts to modernize the U.S. prescription drug ecosystem,” said Prashant Patel, RPh, President & Interim-CEO of Wellgistics Health. “DataVault AI’s technology platform is uniquely positioned to enable secure, scalable tokenization that complements our EinsteinRx AI and PharmacyChain smart contracts. This combination is being designed to deliver unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and fraud prevention to our pharmacy network – from optimized drug selection and adherence support to streamlined payments and waste elimination. We are excited about the validated strength of DataVault AI’s IP and platform, which provides the critical guardrails needed in today’s evolving regulatory landscape. As we progress, we anticipate meaningful enhancements in pharmacy profitability, patient safety, and overall healthcare delivery.”

About Wellgistics Health, Inc.

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ: WGRX) is a health information technology leader, integrating proprietary pharmacy dispensing optimization artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx™ into its patented blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain™ to optimize the prescription drug dispending journey. Its integrated platform connects 6,500+ pharmacies (the “Wellgistics Pharmacy Network”) and 200+ manufacturers, offering wholesale distribution, digital prescription routing, direct-to-patient delivery, and AI-powered hub services such as eligibility, adherence, onboarding, prior authorization, and cash-pay fulfillment as needed to optimize patient access. Wellgistics provides end-to-end solutions designed to restore access, transparency, and trust in the U.S. prescription drug market for independent pharmacies.

For more information, visit www.wellgisticshealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the parties’ plans to negotiate definitive agreements, potential implementation, adoption, performance, revenue sharing, and other anticipated benefits of the contemplated collaboration. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in DataVault AI, Inc.’s and Wellgistics Health, Inc.’s filings with the SEC. Forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and neither company undertakes any obligation to update them except as required by law. Additional factors are discussed in Wellgistics Health’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction, and there shall be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

