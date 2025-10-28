WellBridge Surgical Celebrates Dual Achievement: ACHC Accreditation and 2025 Best Places to Work Honor

WellBridge Surgical (“WellBridge”) is delighted to announce two major milestones that underscore its unwavering commitment to both clinical excellence and workplace culture:

Accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for its outpatient surgical facility – a hallmark of quality, safety and operational rigor. Named a winner of the 2025 Indiana Chamber of Commerce "Best Places to Work in Indiana" program, confirming that its team-first culture is every bit as strong as its patient-first clinical focus.

“Receiving ACHC accreditation and being recognized by the Indiana Chamber as a Best Place to Work are two sides of the same coin,” said Jeff Williams, Co-Founder & CEO of WellBridge. “One reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional patient care; the other reflects our commitment to empowering our team to deliver that care within an environment where people can grow and thrive.”

Elevating Quality: ACHC Accreditation

By achieving ACHC accreditation, WellBridge has demonstrated that its systems, processes and outcomes meet rigorous national benchmarks. Accreditation signifies excellence in patient safety, infection control, facility compliance, staff training and continuous performance improvement.

“Our accreditation is a seal of trust for patients seeking outpatient surgical care in Indiana,” said Dr. Eric Inman, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. “It confirms that we meet high standards not only of surgeons and technology, but also of culture, systems and continuous monitoring.”

With its state-of-the-art facility and transparent upfront pricing model, WellBridge has already disrupted the traditional surgical care model in Indiana. The accreditation elevates that offering, giving patients and employers added confidence in outcome quality.

Honoring People: 2025 Best Places to Work

WellBridge's designation by the Indiana Chamber as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Indiana speaks to its high-performing culture of teamwork, engagement, ownership and continuous improvement.

Key culture highlights include:

An environment that values transparency, integrity and stewardship-core values rooted in the organization’s founding ethos.

A concierge-style patient experience that begins with a personal navigator and mirrors that same commitment internally-team members are supported, recognized and given opportunity to contribute.

A startup-spirit mindset within a full-service surgical center model: “We’re changing the game,” as the WellBridge website states.

“Our people are the reason we earn trust, day in and day out,” said Jane Whinnery, COO. “This award reflects their hard work, their care for both patients and each other, and our shared belief that great outcomes flow from great culture.”

Looking Ahead

With accreditation secured and internal culture strengthened, WellBridge is well-positioned for growth and continued innovation. Planned next steps include:

Expanding service offerings in outpatient surgery, leveraging the accredited model to reach new patient populations.

Deepening employer partnerships focused on transparency, value-based surgical care and predictable pricing.

Further enriching the employee experience by focusing on work/ life balance benefits, a shared governance model and reward and recognition initiatives.

“We’re proud of this moment – but we’re more excited about what comes next,” Williams added. “Accreditation and culture awards aren’t endpoints. They’re foundations. Foundations from which we will keep raising the bar for patients, payers and our people.”

About WellBridge Surgical

WellBridge Surgical, based in Zionsville, Indiana, provides high-quality outpatient surgical services with transparent, all-inclusive pricing. Co-founded by anesthesiologist Dr. Eric Inman and Entrepreneur Jeff Williams, WellBridge offers patients and self-funded employers a more predictable transparent pricing model, patient-focused alternative to traditional hospital-based surgery. For more information visit www.wellbridgesurgical.com .

About the Indiana Chamber’s Best Places to Work Program

The Best Places to Work in Indiana program, administered by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, annually recognizes employers who deliver best-in-class workplace experiences. Honorees are selected through a rigorous evaluation of employer policies, practices, and anonymous employee feedback.

About ACHC Accreditation

The Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) is a national accrediting organization that sets rigorous standards for clinical quality, patient safety, regulatory compliance and operational excellence. Facilities that earn ACHC accreditation demonstrate a commitment to continuous improvement and best practices across all domains of care.

