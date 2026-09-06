WebVouch Passes the 147,000 Verified Reviews Milestone

The review and trust verification platform WebVouch surpasses 147,000 verified reviews across gaming services, digital assets, marketplaces, and e-commerce.

The review verification platform reports 147,778 checked customer opinions in its database, built on a model in which reviewed companies cannot alter published feedback.

WebVouch, a platform that verifies customer reviews of online businesses, reported passing 147,778 verified opinions in August 2026. The service is used by shoppers and traders who want to verify a company’s track record before paying or sharing personal data, and its coverage spans gaming-related services and digital goods, marketplaces, and mainstream online retail.

The milestone reflects growing demand for review systems that can demonstrate the sources of their numbers. Under the EU Omnibus Directive, platforms operating in European markets face concrete obligations to ensure published reviews originate from real customers, a requirement that has pushed the industry away from publish-first moderation models.

WebVouch’s approach rests on three mechanisms. Every submission is checked before it goes live rather than after it goes live. Once verified and published, an opinion stays beyond the reach of the reviewed company: no edits, no deletions, no negotiated removals. The third mechanism is the scoring itself, which measures how many opinions a company has collected, how consistent they are, and how they are distributed across months, rather than a raw star mean. A rating built this way is expensive to move without a matching change in real customer experience. The whole pipeline was designed to meet the requirements of European consumer law, including GDPR.

The company positions the milestone as evidence that the slower, verification-first model scales. A database built on pre-checked submissions grows at the pace of confirmed transactions, and 147 thousand of them represent histories that can be audited rather than a counter that can be rented.

For businesses, WebVouch provides profile claiming, the ability to respond publicly to reviews, and monitoring of customer feedback. Companies can engage with their reviewers directly, while the underlying review record remains outside their control. Access to published opinions remains free for consumers, with the commercial offering aimed at companies managing their claimed profiles.

Consumer research consistently shows that reviews are among the first signals shoppers check before making an online purchase, making the integrity of those reviews a market-wide concern rather than a platform feature.

About WebVouch

WebVouch verifies customer reviews of online businesses, from gaming services and digital goods to marketplaces and online retail. Checked opinions and time-based ratings help consumers decide with confidence, while claimed profiles let companies answer and monitor their feedback. More information is available at https://webvouch.com/ .

Company Details

Company Name: WebVouch

Email: hello@webvouch.com

Address: Warsaw, Poland

SOURCE: WebVouch

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire