WebRTC Market to Grow by USD 247.7 Billion (2025-2029), Rising Demand for Easy-to-Use RTC Solutions Boosting Growth, Report on AI’s Impact – Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Report on how AI is redefining market landscape – The global web real time communication (webrtc) market size is estimated to grow by USD 247.7 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 62.6% during the forecast period. Rising demand for easy-to-use RTC solutions is driving market growth, with a trend towards combination of webrtc and iot sensors. However, lack of high-end video conferencing features poses a challenge. Key market players include ALE International, Anthology Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Avaya LLC, CafeX Communications Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., Oracle Corp., Plivo Inc., Quobis Networks SLU, Ribbon Communications Inc., SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Twilio Inc., and Vonage Holdings Corp..

Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 – 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 62.6% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 247697.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 55.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, UK, India, Canada, Germany, France, China, Japan, Brazil, and Italy Key companies profiled ALE International, Anthology Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Avaya LLC, CafeX Communications Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., Oracle Corp., Plivo Inc., Quobis Networks SLU, Ribbon Communications Inc., SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Twilio Inc., and Vonage Holdings Corp.

Market Driver

The Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) market is booming, particularly among Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) seeking affordable, real-time communication solutions. Traditional, expensive proprietary systems are being replaced by cloud-based WebRTC platforms, enabling voice and video calling through tablets and mobile browsers. Polycom Voice and Voice over LTE (VoLTE) are popular choices, offering HD Voice and Wi-Fi Calling. Contact centers are also adopting WebRTC for improved customer engagement and business interactions. SIP Interconnect enables seamless integration with legacy systems. Tech giants and telecom companies are making strategic investments in this scalable infrastructure, providing prebuilt functionality and customization choices. Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence upgrades offer enhanced capabilities, including recording, transcription, and AI-powered upgrades. Early adoption of this technology by software vendors, system integrators, and telecommunications providers is driving innovation in the WebRTC industry, transforming business communication channels and enhancing digital connectivity.

Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) market offers businesses advanced solutions beyond video and audio chats between browsers. IoT and sensors play a crucial role in WebRTC applications, enhancing video or audio data. Sensors, such as remote cameras or microphones, provide real-time data. Motion detectors trigger cameras for pictures or live viewing/recording. Temperature sensors use WebRTC’s peer-to-peer data channels for sending alerts over the web. These applications extend to home security, offering businesses innovative and efficient communication and data exchange solutions.

Market Challenges

The Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) market is experiencing significant growth as SMBs seek affordable, real-time voice and video calling solutions. However, high costs associated with expensive proprietary systems and data centers pose challenges. Polycom Voice and other voice calling solutions, as well as video calling through tablets and mobile browsers, are popular alternatives. Large enterprises also leverage WebRTC for Voice over LTE, HD Voice, Wi-Fi Calling, and SIP Interconnect. Contact centers are moving towards cloud-based solutions for better customer engagement and business interactions. WebRTC’s real-time video capabilities offer advantages over social media chat and voicemail as a communication channel. Tech giants and telecom companies are making strategic investments in the WebRTC industry, offering prebuilt functionality and customization choices. Scalability is crucial for SMEs, making cloud-based platforms an attractive option. Challenges include network congestion, bandwidth requirements, and hardware compatibility. Early adoption of WebRTC requires cooperation between telecommunications providers, software vendors, and system integrators. Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence upgrades offer exciting possibilities for the future of WebRTC. Recording and transcription, along with AI-powered upgrades, enhance scalability and internal communication.

Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) technology allows users to engage in real-time communication through open-source projects. However, the technology is still in its early stages and lacks advanced video conferencing features, such as access to multiple devices and networks. With the increasing number of internet-connected devices, WebRTC faces CPU overload issues as it decodes, encodes, and transmits video and audio simultaneously. The quality of video, audio, and file sizes also contribute to screen size issues. In mobile devices, the CPU strain from numerous applications can lead to battery drain. Despite these challenges, WebRTC offers significant potential for businesses seeking real-time communication solutions.

Segment Overview

This web real time communication (webrtc) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application

1.1 Video

1.2 Voice

1.3 Data sharing

Platform

2.1 Mobile

2.2 Browser

2.3 UC

Geography

3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Video- Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) is a technology that enables high-definition video conferencing through web browsers without the need for additional software or plugins. This technology uses HTML APIs such as getUserMedia, RTCPeerConnection, and RTCDataChannel to capture video and audio information and establish peer-to-peer communication. WebRTC video conferencing offers superior quality with high frame rates and resolution limits, making it an affordable and secure alternative to other video conferencing solutions. The technology uses the Datagram Transport Layer Security (DTLS) protocol for encrypted data transmission. With over 8 billion devices expected to support WebRTC by 2025, the market for this technology is poised for significant growth. Currently, over 3 billion Chrome browsers support WebRTC, which features over 1.5 billion WebRTC audio/video minutes per week. Key users include Snapchat for video calling. WebRTC is primarily used for video conferencing and will continue to be a crucial communication tool in the future.

Research Analysis

The Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) market is revolutionizing the way SMBs (Small and Medium-sized Businesses) engage with their customers and colleagues. Traditional, expensive proprietary communication systems are being replaced by this innovative technology. Established organizations are leveraging WebRTC for voice calling, video calling, and chat, enabling seamless business interactions. Voice over LTE, HD Voice, and Wi-Fi Calling are becoming commonplace, enhancing the communication experience. Contact centers are benefiting from WebRTC, providing a more personalized and efficient customer engagement channel. The WhatsApp API and other messaging platforms are integrating WebRTC, further expanding its reach. WebRTC is transforming the way SMBs communicate, making business interactions more effective and efficient.

Market Research Overview

The Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) market is experiencing significant growth as more Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) adopt this technology for real-time voice and video calling. The shift from expensive proprietary systems to cloud-based solutions is driving demand for WebRTC in data centers, contact centers, and other business environments. With the rise of Voice over LTE, HD Voice, Wi-Fi Calling, and SIP Interconnect, WebRTC is becoming a preferred communication channel for enterprises. WebRTC is accessible through mobile browsers and tablets, making it ideal for businesses seeking scalable infrastructure and customer engagement. The WhatsApp API and Call Link are popular platforms for customer issues resolution, while chat, voicemail, and other features enhance business interactions. The WebRTC industry is also exploring new frontiers such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence-powered upgrades for enhanced customer experiences. However, challenges such as network congestion, bandwidth, and hardware requirements remain. Strategic investments by tech giants and telecom companies in WebRTC technology are expected to address these challenges and drive further growth in the WebRTC market.

