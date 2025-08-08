Weapons (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Available Now Digitally

Music by



Ryan Holladay



Hays Holladay



Zach Cregger

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WaterTower Music proudly announces the release of the Weapons (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), featuring an original score by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay, & filmmaker Zach Cregger.





The highly anticipated horror/thriller from New Line Cinema, Weapons will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and hits theaters and IMAX nationwide on August 8, 2025, with international release beginning August 6.

The soundtrack is available digitally now. Vinyl & CD will be available for Pre-Order starting 8/8 through Waxwork Records. The LP features deluxe packaging that includes colored vinyl, heavyweight gatefold jackets, custom artwork, and a premium 3D lenticular cover.

Unusually for a modern production, composing for Weapons began as soon as editing commenced. The Holladay brothers relocated to New York and set up their scoring suite just steps away from the editorial and VFX teams—allowing for a uniquely fluid, collaborative process. Music was integrated directly into the evolving picture, resulting in a score that was organically built alongside the film itself, with minimal reliance on temp tracks.

“Having known Zach since childhood and played together in a band (Sirhan Sirhan), we had a musical shorthand that helped us to work quickly,” explains Hays Holladay.

“Zach really wanted us to be there throughout the post-production process, so we flew to New York soon after filming wrapped and were part of the edit for the next five months. And because we started so early, the three of us were constructing the score as the edit was still coming together. So, Zach would jump between our room, the VFX room and the edit. As a result, there was hardly any temp score throughout the process, so even in the very first test screenings, it was all original music we were making.”

“We went to New York with three suitcases full of synths, sound sculptures and samplers and built everything just a few steps down the hall from where they were creating the visual effects and editing the picture. The process felt like the opposite of working remotely – we were having lunch with the whole post-production crew every day.”

When it came to crafting the score and building the tension, mystery and musical disorientation, Ryan Holladay had this to say:

“We wanted to create a score that felt intense and energetic when it needed to be, but also captured the mystery and the longing for answers that runs throughout the story without overstaying its welcome. In some cases, it took a few tries to get the tone right. One instance that comes to mind is ‘The Flight,’ which happens in the big running scene where you finally see where all the kids are headed. We tried a few attempts, going dramatic and sweeping at first. But in the end, what connected was something that feels, to me, like ‘Ride of the Valkyries’ meets Basinski’s ‘Disintegration Loops.’ It’s very unsettling.”

Weapons (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Tracklisting:



1. Maddie



2. Main Theme (from Weapons)



3. Who’s There?



4. Following



5. Newspaper



6. Don’t You Find It Odd?



7. What Could’ve Happened



8. Nightmares



9. Snip



10. Daybreak



11. Troubled Person



12. Where Are You?



13. Map



14. Waiting Game



15. Gasoline



16. Stop Right There



17. Serious Hot Water



18. Donna



19. James



20. Room to Room



21. What Did I Tell You?



22. On a Mission



23. Drag



24. I Think She Cut My Hair



25. Gasoline II



26. Homesickness



27. Are You Watching?



28. Campbell’s



29. If I Got Better



30. Nametag



31. The Flight



32. Into the Lair



33. One Shot



34. Locked



35. Swarm (feat. Mary Lattimore)



36. I Found You

ABOUT WEAPONS

From New Line Cinema and Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian, comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons.

When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at 2:17 a.m., a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Cregger directs from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing. The filmmaker’s creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Larkin Seiple, production designer Tom Hammock, editor Joe Murphy and costume designer Trish Summerville. The music is by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger.

New Line Cinema Presents A Subconscious/Vertigo Entertainment/BoulderLight Pictures Production, A Zach Cregger Film, Weapons. It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters and IMAX nationwide on August 8, 2025, and internationally beginning August 6, 2025.

ABOUT RYAN & HAYS HOLLADAY



RYAN and HAYS HOLLADAY (Music by) are composers, sound artists, and producers known for their work at the intersection of music, technology, and storytelling. Based in Los Angeles, the brothers have collaborated on film scores, interactive installations, and experimental projects for over a decade.

Their most recent work includes the score for Weapons, written and directed by longtime friend and musical collaborator Zach Cregger. The three grew up together in the suburbs of Washington, DC, and moved to New York around the same time, where they founded the band Sirhan Sirhan. Early demos were circulated on CD-Rs sold at shows at venues like Pianos, and after relocating to Los Angeles, the band—also featuring Malachi DeLorenzo—recorded and released its only official release, the EP Reptile Milk Flower, in 2016.

The Holladay brothers have created sound installations and immersive audio experiences for companies like Dolby and Bose, as well as for the U.S. Embassy in London, where their work is part of the permanent collection. In 2010, they pioneered one of the world’s first “location-aware albums”—music composed as a mobile app and mapped to spaces like Central Park and the National Mall. The Washington Post described it as “magical—like using GPS to navigate a dream.”

Outside of their collaborative work, Hays leads Kalide, a company he founded to design and build custom audio effects plugins and creative tools for sound artists. He studied at Columbia University. Ryan, a graduate of NYU and a Senior TED Fellow, is currently composing the score for the forthcoming video game Abelina, in collaboration with visual artist Gabe Askew.

ABOUT ZACH CREGGER



ZACH CREGGER’s (Writer / Director / Producer / Music by) feature writing and directorial debut, BARBARIAN, premiered in theaters in 2022 and stars Bill Skarsgård, Georgina Campbell and Justin Long. He just wrapped on his highly anticipated follow-up film, Weapons (also written and directed by Cregger), which is set to release in 2025.

Zach was a founding member and writer for the New York comedy troupe, THE WHITEST KIDS U’KNOW, which he started while attending The School of Visual Arts. The group’s reputation for unpolished hit-or-miss hilarity precedes them around the New York comedy circuit, and they won the award for Best Sketch Group at Aspen’s U.S. Comedy Arts Festival 2006. The group’s self-titled sketch comedy show ran for five seasons on IFC TV and Fuse. As an actor, he has appeared alongside Anthony Anderson, Jesse Bradford, Gary Cole, Megan Mullally and Krysten Ritter, and starred in TBS’s hit series WRECKED.

ABOUT WATERTOWER MUSIC



WaterTower Music, the in-house label for the Warner Bros Discovery companies, releases recorded music as rich and diverse as the companies themselves. It has been the soundtrack home to many of the world’s most iconic films, television shows and games since 2001.

